Bad Bunny’s Girlfriends Before Kendall Jenner Were All Featured In His Music

He’s one of the biggest music stars in the world and there will always be interest in who Bad Bunny’s girlfriend is.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, talked about the importance of keeping his relationships private and the surrounding publicity around them. “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” he told Vanity Fair in a September cover story. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone. I am clear and my friend Jomar is clear and my mother is clear. They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything. As for Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi”—referring random fan’s name—“I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything.”

In a Saturday Night Live promo where he introduces himself as the host and musical guest, he references a viral Instagram story video where he calls a woman (presumably Kendall Jenner ) to be careful of the mosquitos. He recreates the video with Heidi Gardner and she’s flattered.

So is Kendall Jenner Bad Bunny’s girlfriend? Read more to find out.

Who is Bad Bunny’s girlfriend?

Kendall Jenner (2023 – present)

Bad Bunny is currently dating Kendall Jenner. Gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi was sent an anonymous tip on February 16, 2023, that fits under the Kendall and Bad Bunny description. “This single famous model sister was seen playing tonsil tennis with Bad Bunny at a private club in LA.”

According to several sources to People, on February 20, 2023, Kendall and Bad Bunny “are spending time together.” “Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” added another source. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. “She likes him and is having fun,” the source continues. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that the fling might be turning into something more. “Kendall and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe,” the source dished. “It is still new, but they’re enjoying each other’s company and like each other. They have mutual friends and had dinner with Hailey, Justin and friends at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. It’s been fun for both of them so far.” The source continued, “Bad Bunny recently bought a new home in Los Angeles and has spent a lot more time there.” The source adds that it’s all fun for the pair. “Kendall met him through a mutual friend and they hit it off. As of now, it’s not serious and the two are having fun.”

The two appeared in a Gucci ad campaign where they were cuddling and embracing each other in the airport. They also made their first public appearance together as a couple during Milan Fashion Week.

Gabriela Berlingeri (2017 – 2022)

Bad Bunny was in an on-and-off relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri from 2017 to 2022. The two met in a restaurant in Puerto RicoThere were rumors that the two were in an open relationship. Gabriela was featured in some of Bad Bunny’s songs in 2022 on his hit album Un Verano Sin Tí. Berlingeri’s sang on “El Apagón,” “Let them leave. This is my beach/this is my land.” “This is a song from the heart,” Bad Bunny told the New York Times. “I didn’t want to get a famous artist. I wanted someone to sing it out of love because it’s a sincere message.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone during the COVID-19 lockdowns, Bad Bunny said of their relationship:

After the pair released “En Casita,” Assad urged Berlingeri to get a proper, public Instagram profile — for this may not be the last time we’ll hear her voice. “Nobody knows this, but when I did [‘Te Gusté’], the song with J. Lo,” says Martínez, “Gabriela recorded references for J. Lo’s vocals.”

What made him decide to go public after years of keeping their partnership a secret? Happiness, mostly: “I am happy with her. [People] don’t know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most.”The two sparked breakup rumors when Bad Bunny was spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game with another woman.

Carliz De La Cruz Hernández (2011 – 2017)

Bad Bunny dated Carliz De La Cruz Hernández from 2011 to 2017. They met in college when they were both studying at University of Puerto Rico. She came up with the phrase “Bad Bunny baby” which was used in a majority of his early songs.

In 2023, De La Cruz sued Bad Bunny for $40 million. Per the Associated Press, the lawsuit states that De La Cruz’s “distinguishable voice” also has been used without her consent for songs, records, promotions, worldwide concerts, television, radio and social and musical platforms.

