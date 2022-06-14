This $40 cooler backpack is perfect for outdoorsy dads -- get it 20% off in time for Father's Day

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

For the very best in backpacking coolers, grab this amazing deal this Father's Day. (Source: Amazon)

Whether they are at the beach, in the woods, or on the lake every dad loves an ice-cold beverage on a hot summer day. Make refreshments a walk in the park for your dad by gifting him this Insulated Cooler Backpack from Everlasting Comfort. This Father’s Day, Dad will thank you when he no longer has to drag a cumbersome cooler behind him as he walks through the uneven forest terrain. This cooler backpack makes transporting refreshments a breeze whether Dad is stepping onto a boat in the marina or hiking a two-mile trail to the campsite.

After their strenuous day of outdoor activity, dad and his friends will be relieved to find the drinks in their cooler backpack still ice cold. According to one Amazon customer, this cooler easily stood up to the summer heat in Oklahoma; after more than six hours in direct sunlight, his bottled water was still ice cold and nestled among plenty of ice. After he gets his gift, Dad will not want to leave the house without his new cooler backpack and mobile refreshment that stays cold all day.

Amazing utility and ice cold refreshment

Be ready to quench your thirst with an assortment of ice cold beverages, no matter how far you roam. (Source: Amazon)

The Everlasting Comfort Cooler Backpack comes with a leak-proof interior and zippers, so you can tote your drinks in any position. With a 50% larger capacity than most portable coolers, it can hold up to 45 cans. On top of the extra can capacity, this cooler also has side pockets large enough to hold two wine bottles each. Last, but not least, this amazing backpack comes equipped with a bottle opener and an easy-access headphone jack so Dad can jam to his favorite hiking music.

Make your outdoorsy dad the star of his friend group when he shows up with enough ice cold refreshments for everyone to enjoy. Dad won't even need a free hand to carry the cooler because it will be comfortably on his back.

