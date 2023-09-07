Snag this nifty tool that makes raking and shoveling easier on your back while it's just $10

What is it?

If you're dreading having to rake leaves and shovel snow in the coming months, we have some good news: this highly rated BackEZ Tool Handle Attachment is here to help. Yes, you'll still have to, you know, actually complete the task at hand. But using this little gizmo while you do it will give you better leverage, meaning you won't be crouching and straining your back as much. Hallelujah! Oh, and since it's currently down to just $10 (from $15) at Amazon, it's the perfect time to grab one (or two) before cold weather strikes.

Why is it a good deal?

We can't think of many instances in which $10 isn't a fair price, but for something with the potential to minimize painful back bending and straining (with over 1,800 perfect ratings to back it up), it's a downright steal. We haven't seen this tool dip any lower all year, and the fact that it can be used for so many purposes — shoveling, raking, gardening, sweeping — makes it an even worthier investment, if you can even call it that.

Why do I need this?

If you live in an area that requires lots of raking and shoveling, you've probably experienced your fair share of day-after-aches. You have to get low enough for proper leverage, but an afternoon of contorting one's body is sure to cause discomfort, whether it's in your back, hips or even wrists. With BackEZ, you can get the job done with better posture while maintaining lifting power.

The way it works is this: You attach it to your rake, shovel, broom, hoe — whatever tool you intend to use — by loosening its bolts via an included Allen key. Then, slide it over the handle towards the lower area you would normally grab with your hand, and tighten the bolts again to secure it. Easy enough! Now, you'll be able to grip the lower part of the handle without bending over as much (check out the photo below for reference!).

While reducing back strain would certainly make this gadget a welcome addition to any home, you might also find that it helps prevent blisters and hand soreness, thanks to its ergonomic grip, while keeping your wrists in better alignment.

With this handy back tool in your arsenal, you'll be smiling, too! (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

As mentioned, 1,800 Amazon customers (and counting!) are finding relief, thanks to BackEZ.

"Want to save your back? This inexpensive, ingenious design will fit the bill," wrote a rave reviewer. "I live in the Northeast. We get some decent heavy snowfalls on occasion. My back is usually sore for days from the bending and lifting. With this nifty addition to my shovel, it is so much easier to lift a heavy shovel full of snow. Now, instead of my back, my left arm can carry half the weight. It is a more balanced way so that my back doesn't go out on me. It's a great workout now. ... Inexpensive and a life-changer!"

"I'm ... 66 years old with advanced arthritis in my hip," said another content customer. "I would never be able to manage all the snow shoveling we've had lately without this amazing gadget! ... Makes a huge difference with less strain on both my back and hip, and I'm able to clean up snow in about half the time I've needed in the past. You can't go wrong with this little tool, even if you don't have back/hip problems."

"Finally found a good tool to help my back," shared a satisfied shopper. "Really takes the pain out of digging and lifting in the garden. Just wish there was a quick change option. It's sturdy, easy on the hands and I'll be buying a second one."

"Easy to attach, lightweight, sturdy, comfortable to hold," gushed a final fan. "Extremely helpful when trying to hold long-handled lawn and garden tools or brooms, especially when arthritis prevents your wrists from bending normally. A real game-changer!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

