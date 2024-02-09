Backcountry's Presidents' Day Sale is here early — score up to 60% off on Sorel, Patagonia and more
Snag everything from women's winter coats to men's snow boots for a fraction of the price.
Now that we’re halfway through winter, you may realize some of your cold-weather apparel is in need of replacement — your fleece is pilly and worn, your boots have seen better days, the bad news is, well, yeah, that's a bummer. But the good news is the Backcountry Presidents' Day sale has some epic deals on cold-weather apparel, a full week before the holiday weekend.
Everything from women's Sorel boots to men's Patagonia coats is on sale. And durable duffel bags, tents and skis are too — basically you can score everything you may need for an outdoor winter adventure at a steep discount right now. To help you find the best deals around, we’ve combed through hundreds of options and rounded up our favorite deals from the early Backcountry Presidents' Day sale. Keep reading to shop them all.
Best Presidents' Day deals for women
This hybrid puffer will offer all of the style without any of the Stay-Puft vibes, so you can keep cozy throughout the rest of winter. Inside: high-quality synthetic fill for insulating wet-weather warmth. Outside, you'll find a water-repellent finish — making this a stellar choice for keeping you cozy on cold, wet days.
The fuzzy-trimmed winners are waterproof, seam-sealed and comfort-rated to -40 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning they will keep your feet completely dry and seriously warm in even the most frigid conditions. Plus, their rugged rubber soles ensure you won’t slip and slide on snowy surfaces.
Take on the slopes in style with these insulated ski pants. They are breathable, waterproof, warm and even have boot gaiters to make sure snow doesn’t seep into your boots.
How cute is this fleece pullover? We love all the fun colors the cozy topper comes in and the fact that they are all up to 50% off. Yes, please!
If you didn't know Adidas made trail shoes, the Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoe should be a welcome surprise. Balancing the weight of a trail runner with the support of a hiking shoe, these sturdy, supportive and lightweight shoes feature grippy soles and shock-absorbing cushioning, making them perfect for beginning and experienced hikers.
Best Presidents' Day deals for men
This lightweight Patagonia puffer jacket will keep you warm while still letting you look cool. Made from a recycled ripstop material, the durable coat is windproof and water-resistant. And when you aren’t using it, it folds down to a compressed size that fits in its own pocket for easy packing.
If you’re looking to get more serious about hiking, check out these Scarpa boots. They are as waterproof as it gets, offer plenty of support and have a grippy sole that provides excellent traction.
A fitted fleece to rival all fleeces, with a beautiful cut, a zippered collar and a breathable design. All colors are on sale (black, gray and light cactus) in select sizes ranging from XS to 2XL.
A classic layering piece for winter (and, come spring, perfect for a breezy afternoon). This lightweight fleece hoody has front pockets and an athletic fit. And it’s moisture-wicking so it will keep you nice and dry.
For trail runners who love to log miles, these lightweight running shoes are breathable, flexible and super supportive. They boast a rock guard to keep your feet protected and multi-directional lugs for stabilizing traction.
Best Presidents' Day deals on outdoor gear
If you’ve been looking to invest in a new pair of skis, now’s the time! This pair from Line is over half off right now. Designed to glide well in fresh powder, these skis should keep you stable on the slopes and the bright green accents will help ensure your visible to other skiers.
Made from a super-durable polyester, this Thule boot bag is spacious and built to last. The travel bag is big enough to fit your ski boots and most other on-mountain necessities. It even has a crush-proof compartment for glasses, goggles and electronics.
Not only does this tent fit two people but it will also keep you warm and protected in three out of the four seasons. The tent has a waterproof rain fly to keep the elements at bay and weighs less than four pounds.
This vacuum-sealed water bottle will keep your cold beverages cold and it comes in three cute colors that are all 25% off. Not only is it dishwasher-safe but it’s durable and leak-proof, too.
Need a travel blanket to keep in your car for road trips or to bring to outdoor events? Check out this Rumpl blanket. It features 240 grams of insulation to keep you toasty and when not in use it rolls up into a compact carrying bag to save space. It’s made from 100% post-consumer recycled materials — making it nice eco-friendly gift.