Backcountry's Presidents' Day Sale is here early — score up to 60% off on Sorel, Patagonia and more

Now that we’re halfway through winter, you may realize some of your cold-weather apparel is in need of replacement — your fleece is pilly and worn, your boots have seen better days, the bad news is, well, yeah, that's a bummer. But the good news is the Backcountry Presidents' Day sale has some epic deals on cold-weather apparel, a full week before the holiday weekend.

Everything from women's Sorel boots to men's Patagonia coats is on sale. And durable duffel bags, tents and skis are too — basically you can score everything you may need for an outdoor winter adventure at a steep discount right now. To help you find the best deals around, we’ve combed through hundreds of options and rounded up our favorite deals from the early Backcountry Presidents' Day sale. Keep reading to shop them all.

Best Presidents' Day deals for women

Backcountry The North Face Aconcagua 3 Hooded Jacket $154 $220 Save $66 This hybrid puffer will offer all of the style without any of the Stay-Puft vibes, so you can keep cozy throughout the rest of winter. Inside: high-quality synthetic fill for insulating wet-weather warmth. Outside, you'll find a water-repellent finish — making this a stellar choice for keeping you cozy on cold, wet days. $154 at Backcountry

Backcountry Sorel Caribou Boot $120 $200 Save $80 The fuzzy-trimmed winners are waterproof, seam-sealed and comfort-rated to -40 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning they will keep your feet completely dry and seriously warm in even the most frigid conditions. Plus, their rugged rubber soles ensure you won’t slip and slide on snowy surfaces. $120 at Backcountry

Backcountry Adidas Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoe $50 $120 Save $70 If you didn't know Adidas made trail shoes, the Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoe should be a welcome surprise. Balancing the weight of a trail runner with the support of a hiking shoe, these sturdy, supportive and lightweight shoes feature grippy soles and shock-absorbing cushioning, making them perfect for beginning and experienced hikers. $50 at Backcountry

Best Presidents' Day deals for men

Backcountry Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket $120 $239 Save $120 This lightweight Patagonia puffer jacket will keep you warm while still letting you look cool. Made from a recycled ripstop material, the durable coat is windproof and water-resistant. And when you aren’t using it, it folds down to a compressed size that fits in its own pocket for easy packing. $120 at Backcountry

Best Presidents' Day deals on outdoor gear

Backcountry Line Blade Optic 114 Ski $360 $800 Save $440 If you’ve been looking to invest in a new pair of skis, now’s the time! This pair from Line is over half off right now. Designed to glide well in fresh powder, these skis should keep you stable on the slopes and the bright green accents will help ensure your visible to other skiers. $360 at Backcountry

Backcountry Thule RoundTrip 60L Boot Backpack $127 $170 Save $42 Made from a super-durable polyester, this Thule boot bag is spacious and built to last. The travel bag is big enough to fit your ski boots and most other on-mountain necessities. It even has a crush-proof compartment for glasses, goggles and electronics. $127 at Backcountry

Backcountry Rumpl Original Puffy - Arches National Park $94 $125 Save $31 Need a travel blanket to keep in your car for road trips or to bring to outdoor events? Check out this Rumpl blanket. It features 240 grams of insulation to keep you toasty and when not in use it rolls up into a compact carrying bag to save space. It’s made from 100% post-consumer recycled materials — making it nice eco-friendly gift. $94 at Backcountry