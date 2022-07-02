Score 50% off The North Face and Patagonia at Backcountry's 4th of July sale

Spending time in the great outdoors beats sitting on the couch any day. And if your warm-weather wardrobe isn't quite cutting it, there's help. In honor of the 4th of July, Backcountry just discounted a boatload of pieces, including those from beloved brands Patagonia and The North Face.

Summer brings warm weather...but it also brings sun showers and windy days. It’s time to toss your tattered windbreakers and threadbare hoodies and invest in high-quality gear that will keep you protected all season long.

This weekend only, save up to 50% off nearly 10,000 items. We even found gear for when fall (eventually) arrives.

We sifted through this style goldmine and picked out the best deals of the bunch. Here’s exactly what to shop from Backcountry’s 4th of July shopping event.

What are you waiting for? Shop Backcountry's July 4th sale now! (Photo: Backcountry)

Savings won't last long and certain colors and sizes are already running low. Scroll on to see what we found and shop even more options at Backcountry.

Patagonia Fleetwith Belted Dress

This casual summer dress will earn you tons of compliments. (Photo: Backcountry)

This fab frock is great for so many summer events, from brunch to beach. It has a water-resistant finish (spills bead up and roll off!), drop-in pockets to keep your essentials in place and an elasticized waistband for a tailored fit.

$45 $89 at Backcounrtry

Summer Feels Tri-Blend Hoodie

Lightweight for cool summer nights; great for layering in the fall. (Photo: Backcountry)

Do you get chilly easily but rather not carry a big jacket? This hoodie's for you. The fit is slightly baggy so it's super comfy too.

$22.48 $45 at Backcountry

The North Face Printed Cragmont1/4 Snap Pullover

Great for summer nights spent by the fire pit, and it'll take you through fall and winter too. (Photo: Backcountry)

Thanks to recycled poly, this hoodie is ultra-soft, breathable and moisture-wicking. Zippered pockets keep small essentials secure.

$74.48 $150 at Backcountry

The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie

A fairly thin jacket, but don't be fooled: it still gets the job done. (Photo: Backcountry)

This cozy layer has everything you'd want: a hood, zippered hand pockets and enough insulation to keep you cozy when the temps drop.

Wrote a satisfied customer: "Love it! I liked the first generation Mountain Hoodie so much that I bought this, and am glad I did. The pockets are deeper and the sleeve openings are a little narrower than the old version, which is perfect."

$74.48 $150 at Backcountry

The North Face Cyclone Pullover Jacket

Impromptu summer showers have nothing on you. (Photo: Backcountry)

Because it's made with wind- and water-resistant fabric, this jacket is great for breezy afternoons. The attached adjustable hood comes in handy too.

"This lightweight pullover makes a great windbreaker and a perfect layer," reports a customer. "It packs down small but has great coverage. I've stuffed it in a purse..."

$32.48 $65 at Backcountry

The North Face Pitaya 3.0 Hooded Jacket

Treated with UPF 50 sun protection for fair-weather adventures. (Photo: Backcountry)

Protect yourself for whatever summer throws at ya — this breathable windbreaker has a fleece lining for chilly nights and a hood for rainy days.

"Very lightweight but warm jacket. Soft and flexible fabric that includes a warm fuzzy interior as well as a weather resistance exterior. This is my go to jacket now. True to size fit," wrote a fan.

$59.48 $119 at Backcountry

Patagonia June Lake Swing Dress

A soft fabric functions for both breathability and performance. (Photo: Patagonia)

You'll grab this frock whether you're headed to the boat, a beach or brunch with friends. Flowy and flirty, it'll let you feel dressed up without looking too formal. Find it in teal, shown, royal blue and pale mauve.

"I love this dress. It was one of the only dresses I could keep wearing throughput maternity with growing belly / chest. Great material for warm weather too," wrote a Backcountry shopper.

$59.59 $119 at Backcountry

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

