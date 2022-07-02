Score 50% off The North Face and Patagonia at Backcountry's 4th of July sale
Spending time in the great outdoors beats sitting on the couch any day. And if your warm-weather wardrobe isn't quite cutting it, there's help. In honor of the 4th of July, Backcountry just discounted a boatload of pieces, including those from beloved brands Patagonia and The North Face.
Summer brings warm weather...but it also brings sun showers and windy days. It’s time to toss your tattered windbreakers and threadbare hoodies and invest in high-quality gear that will keep you protected all season long.
This weekend only, save up to 50% off nearly 10,000 items. We even found gear for when fall (eventually) arrives.
We sifted through this style goldmine and picked out the best deals of the bunch. Here’s exactly what to shop from Backcountry’s 4th of July shopping event.
Savings won't last long and certain colors and sizes are already running low. Scroll on to see what we found and shop even more options at Backcountry.
Patagonia Fleetwith Belted Dress
This fab frock is great for so many summer events, from brunch to beach. It has a water-resistant finish (spills bead up and roll off!), drop-in pockets to keep your essentials in place and an elasticized waistband for a tailored fit.
Summer Feels Tri-Blend Hoodie
Do you get chilly easily but rather not carry a big jacket? This hoodie's for you. The fit is slightly baggy so it's super comfy too.
The North Face Printed Cragmont1/4 Snap Pullover
Thanks to recycled poly, this hoodie is ultra-soft, breathable and moisture-wicking. Zippered pockets keep small essentials secure.
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
This cozy layer has everything you'd want: a hood, zippered hand pockets and enough insulation to keep you cozy when the temps drop.
Wrote a satisfied customer: "Love it! I liked the first generation Mountain Hoodie so much that I bought this, and am glad I did. The pockets are deeper and the sleeve openings are a little narrower than the old version, which is perfect."
The North Face Cyclone Pullover Jacket
Because it's made with wind- and water-resistant fabric, this jacket is great for breezy afternoons. The attached adjustable hood comes in handy too.
"This lightweight pullover makes a great windbreaker and a perfect layer," reports a customer. "It packs down small but has great coverage. I've stuffed it in a purse..."
The North Face Pitaya 3.0 Hooded Jacket
Protect yourself for whatever summer throws at ya — this breathable windbreaker has a fleece lining for chilly nights and a hood for rainy days.
"Very lightweight but warm jacket. Soft and flexible fabric that includes a warm fuzzy interior as well as a weather resistance exterior. This is my go to jacket now. True to size fit," wrote a fan.
Patagonia June Lake Swing Dress
You'll grab this frock whether you're headed to the boat, a beach or brunch with friends. Flowy and flirty, it'll let you feel dressed up without looking too formal. Find it in teal, shown, royal blue and pale mauve.
"I love this dress. It was one of the only dresses I could keep wearing throughput maternity with growing belly / chest. Great material for warm weather too," wrote a Backcountry shopper.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
