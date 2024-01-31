Back to the office? These tummy-taming pants are only $50: 'I feel so good about my body in them'

More people are being called back to the office on a full-time or hybrid basis, and that means it's high time to update your work wardrobe. If you still can’t wear jeans on the job, sleek slacks and trousers will remain an essential building block of your professional look. And while you might not think to shop for a pair on Amazon, it's packed with great options — including these Rekucci Secret Figure Pull-On Knit Bootcut Tummy Control Pants that shoppers say are ultra-comfy and flattering.

Why is it a good deal?

Rekucci's top-rated pants are usually $57 in two winter-essential colors, burgundy and black, but right now you can grab them for less than $50. Prime Day is one of the few times you're likely to find these popular picks even cheaper, but who wants to wait until July to score a pair? Buy now and you can actually wear them when it makes most sense — during colder weather.

Why do I need this?

Everyone needs a go-to pair of dressier pants, and devotees say these are standouts for several reasons. First — and perhaps most importantly — they feature a slimming panel designed to hold your tummy in, and they're made of a stretchy fabric that shoppers say is ultra-forgiving and comfortable. The leg-lengthening bootcut silhouette looks good on lots of different body types, and unlike some traditional trousers, they can go straight in the washing machine. (Sorry, dry cleaners.)

Pants that are figure-flattering and comfortable? Yes, please. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Shoppers give their Rekucci pants high marks, with more than 3,000 saying they're a five-star purchase.

"I bought a black pair and loved them, so I bought a few more,” one shopper wrote. "They are so comfy and fit amazing! I could wear jeans to the office, but these are way more comfy."

"These are literally the most comfortable work pants I’ve ever owned," raved another. "I just ordered another pair. I’m obsessed! I’m 6"1" and they’re plenty long, tummy control, and I feel so good about my body in them. I don’t know how else to describe it."

"I think they look nice on me," a third reviewer said. "They are very comfortable and have some stretch to them. I do think they run slightly small. But otherwise, I like them a lot."

A final buyer agreed: "I love the feel of the fabric, the overall fit, the length, the look and the comfort ... They were a little tight to get over my hips at first, but they stretch a bit over time."

