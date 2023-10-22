People with back pain swear by these 10 problem-solving gadgets, starting at $8

There are few of us who haven't had to deal with agonizing back pain. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 39% of adults in the United States experience back pain — that percentage increases with age. For some people, back pain is a constant radiating torment. For others, one wrong movement will have you laid up in bed for a week. Back pain is no fun at all. There's a lot doctors can do to get the misery to relent, but when they can't, there are a few helpful products at Amazon that people with back swear by to get through the day. We're not talking pain pills or ointments, but actual gadgets that help accomplish tasks — like a grabber tool to help pick things up so you don't have to bend over, stretchy shoelaces to help you put on your sneakers and so much more. Ready for some relief? These ten problem solvers might make your day.

Amazon Vive Long-Handled Shoe Horn The Vive Long-Handled Shoe Horn works just like a regular shoe horn to help you into your shoes, but the long handle allows you to do it while standing up. That puts less pressure on your muscles and joints — and reduces your chances of pulling and straining your back. "I like the fact that the horn itself is wide enough and slick so my feet slide into my shoes without any problem," shared a happy shopper. "The length is perfect because I sit down to put my shoes on due to my chronic degenerative back disorder making it much easier on my back pain. I also have double knee replacements and so this just makes it much easier on me. These shoe horns are perfect for me." $10 at Amazon

Yangbaga Yangbaga Metal Cat Litter Scoop with Long Handle If you love your kitties but cleaning their litter box has turned into back-breaking work, this long-handled scoop might help. Made with stainless steel, it has a deep-slotted shovel to sift the litter and a long 16-inch handle. The handle is detachable — it screws on — so you can shorten it if you need to or disassemble it for storage. Nearly 4,000 five-star fans rave about how it's made their lives easier and more comfortable. "Perfect for people with back problems," raved a fan. "I can easily clean the litter with no problem. I bend a little and scoop with ease. If I have a really bad back pain day I get a chair and can still clean the litter box sitting down. I love this product, and my 5-year-old uses it too because it is like a shovel. I love also how cleaning out the litter box, the poo isn't so close to my nose so that also is a win. Buy this product!!!!" $15 at Amazon

M-jump M-Jump 3 Pack Retractable Long-Reach Washable Duster Each of the microfiber dusters in this set has a telescoping handle that has a starting length of 5 inches and extends to 30 inches. That lets you clean things you wouldn't otherwise be able to get to without straining your back. More than 1,400 shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating. "I used to own a cleaning service with 40 employees," shared a rave reviewer. "I sold it and now clean a couple of houses for exercise and fun because I love to clean. I WISH I had bought these for the team when I owned the company. We don't realize how hard we are on our bodies until it starts to hurt. After years of overuse of my shoulder and back, I have regular pain. This product helps you keep your back and shoulders from overuse and over-extending. I washed it a few times and still works great. And it's cute. LOVE it!" $9 at Amazon

Bissell Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop This light and easy-to-maneuver steam mop takes all of the effort out of making your floors sparkle. Just plug it in and in 30 seconds it can wipe away just about any mess while sanitizing your floors. Steam is a powerful cleaner and it enables you to get up crud that a regular mop and bucket can't — which means you also won't have to get on your knees to do any scrubbing. And because it's so light, shoppers with back pain adore it. "I have all hard floors, no carpet," shared one of 34,000 rave reviewers. "I also have 5 cats and 2 dogs. The floors can really get messy. I've put this steamer to the test a few times and I'm really impressed with how well it works. The first time I used it was a general cleaning. There were a couple of spots on the hardwoods where there was something sticky. The steamer did the general cleaning AND the sticky spots really well. It required very little effort on my part, which is great because I have a very bad back and suffer chronic pain." $93 at Amazon$93 at Abt Electronics$100 at Belk

FitPlus FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool At just about half a pound, this gadget is like an ultra-lightweight extension of your arm — and what it lacks in heft, it makes up for in usefulness. The durable metal rod extends as far as 32 inches and folds down for space-saving storage. It features texturized rubber end grips equipped with magnets for lifting items small and large. "Hate to admit I've reached 'that' age where bending down & picking something up isn't as easy as it used to be," wrote a relieved shopper. "This reaching tool saves my back a lot of aches & pains throughout the day. Works just great for what I need it for. Build solidly. I bought one previously but as soon as my husband saw it he claimed it for himself! Now we're both armed & ready for anything out of reach or too far down to be a comfortable stretch. Arrived quickly & well packaged. Solidly grips items. 👍🏻" $10 at Amazon

SE SE 30-inch Telescoping Magnetic Pick-Up Tool If you've ever lost anything under the seat in your car or between the counter and your stove, you know what a hassle it is to get them out — this tool might save you from a lot of headaches. Just under the size of a quarter, the magnet sits at the end of a telescoping rod — it's kind of like a pointer tool that a teacher might use on a chalkboard only it can snag items made out of metal. It can stretch to a length of about three feet. That means it can pick up items in deep, dark crevices, even if you can't see them. It's the perfect addition to any toolbox, but crafters and seamstresses will find plenty of uses for it, too. "My eyes and back love this," wrote a rave reviewer. "I'm a senior citizen and a lifelong sewer, but arthritis (pretty much everywhere) means I drop pins and needles more often and even from a sitting position bending to the floor is difficult. This thing has made my life HUGELY easier!" $8 at Amazon

Pure Enrichment Pure Enrichment® PureRelief™ XL Heating Pad It's no secret that a heating pad can help ease your aches. This pad heats quickly and has six temperature settings (105℉ to 140℉) and an auto-shutoff function (it cuts power after 2 hours). 55,000 shoppers gush about this back pain essential. "I have chronic back pain and need to sit against a heating pad as often as possible, especially in the mornings and at my desk when working, so this gets a ton of use," a happy shopper shared. "This heating pad definitely surpassed others I've had in the past: the 6 different options for temperature are so much better than the standard 'high/medium/low' ones I've had in past heating pads; the material is soft, light and durable; and the heat is reliably constant. I've come to really rely on having this on hand (I even travel with it)." $35 at Amazon$35 at Kohl's$35 at Lowe's

OXO OXO Good Grips Extendable Scrubber With this scrubber, you can get to all those hard-to-reach places without straining your back. The handle is a sturdy metal rod, and when you twist it, it lengthens from 26 inches up to 42 inches (it locks in place with another twist). With that feature, you can get into hard-reach spots in the tub and shower without bending, twisting and straining your back. More than 26,000 shoppers rave about this scrubber. "This definitely scrubs my bathroom well," wrote another five-star fan. "Saves my back. It does seem to get water in the tube somewhere so I recommend leaving it to dry upside down first and then the other way." $16 at Amazon$16 at OXO

Xpand Xpand No Tie Shoelaces System with Elastic Laces This gadget will turn all your favorite sneakers into slip-on shoes, making them super easy to get on and off. Xpand shoelaces are stretchy and adjustable so you can customize them to find the ideal fit with just the right amount of support and comfort. "These laces are really wonderful," shared one of 21,000 five-star fans. "I have had 13 back surgeries and no longer have the flexibility that I once had. Combined with arthritis, putting on my lace-up walking shoes was impossible, my husband had to put them on me and tie them for me. Then with the daily swelling in my feet and ankles, my shoes would be too tight and cause more pain. My husband replaced my regular laces with these in one of the suggested configurations and now I can put my shoes on by myself! Another advantage of these is that, when my feet swell, the elastic stretches to accommodate the swelling, thus eliminating the pain. I now have some of my independence back!" $11 at Amazon

RMS RMS Deluxe Sock Aid Great for people with mobility issues, this sock helper lets you put on your socks with ease and minimal bending, stretching or twisting. This is a pretty simple little gizmo. It's composed of two handles attached to a rope and a plastic shell that looks like a cylinder cut in half. To use it, you slide a sock over the shell — the ropes are attached to it. Once the sock is around the shell, place it on the floor and slide your foot into the sock cylinder. You then use the ropes to pull the sock onto your foot without having to bend over. "I have such bad hip and leg pain that putting on socks nearly brought me to tears," another relieved shopper shared. "All I can say is: Wow! Easy to use, and it eliminates the bending and pulling that hurt so badly. This is an inexpensive, effective solution to a problem that has plagued me for way too long. Sometimes, the best solutions are the simplest." $15 at Amazon

