Bachelor in Paradise Cast 2023: Season 9 Includes 4 Former Bachelorettes

Summer should be fun, and no one knows that better than the Bachelor in Paradise cast for 2023 and the Bachelor Nation alums lookin for a second (or third) shot at love this season.

Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Bachelor franchise premiered on ABC in March 2002 with businessman Alex Michel as the first Bachelor. The show has since aired for more than 27 seasons and produced several spin-offs including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Pad, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, and The Bachelor Winter Games.

More from StyleCaster

Bachelor Nation by Amy Kaufman

$13.99





Buy Now



Bachelor in Paradise premiered in August 2014 as a reality TV dating series featuring former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The show starts with an uneven number of women and men from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Each week, there’s a Rose Ceremony where either the men or women give roses to the contestants they feel the strongest connection to. The contestants who don’t receive a rose are sent home.

The next week, the roles are reversed, and the gender that didn’t give out roses the previous week now chooses who to give a rose to and who to send home. Each week, more contestants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette join the show to create an uneven number between the women and men and force the contestants already there to either couple up with someone new or stay in their current relationship. Contestants are also given date cards at random to choose contestants they want to spend alone time with. Many new contestants join the show with a date card.

Click here to read the full article.

At the end of Bachelor in Paradise, the contestants are offered an opportunity to have an overnight date with no cameras or microphones (much like Fantasy Suites on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.) After the overnight dates is the finale, where contestants either choose to break up or get engaged. Like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise also has an “After the Final Rose” special, where contestants reunite to hash out drama and update viewers on their relationships.

But back to the Bachelor in Paradise cast for 2023. So which Bachelor and Bachelorette alums returned for Bachelor in Paradise Season 9? Meet the Bachelor in Paradise cast for 2023 and see what original Bachelor Nation season they were on ahead.

Who’s in the original Bachelor in Paradise cast for 2023?

Who’s in the original Bachelor in Paradise cast for 2023? Read on for the BIP Season 9 contestants who joined the show on Day One.

Greer Blitzer

Original season: The Bachelor Season 27 (Zach Shallcross)

Eliminated: Week 7 (7th Place)

Mercedes Northup

Original season: The Bachelor Season 27 (Zach Shallcross)

Eliminated: Week 5

Olivia Lewis

Original season: The Bachelor Season 27 (Zach Shallcross)

Eliminated: Week 1

Sean McLaughlin

Original season: The Bachelorette Season 20 (Charity Lawson)

Eliminated: Week 5 (6th place)

Eliza Isichei

Original season: The Bachelor Season 26 (Clayton Echard) & Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Eliminated: Week 6 (The Bachelor Season 26)

Blake Moynes

Original season: The Bachelorette Season 16 (Clare Crawley & Tayshia Adams) & The Bachelorette Season 17 (Katie Thurston)

Eliminated: Week 7 (8th place – The Bachelorette Season 16)

Winner: The Bachelorette Season 17

Brooklyn Willie

Original season: The Bachelor Season 27 (Zach Shallcross)

Eliminated: Week 7 (6th Place)

Rachel Recchia

Original season: The Bachelor Season 26 (Clayton Echard) & The Bachelorette Season 19

Eliminated: Week 10 (Runner-up)

Kat Izzo

Original season: The Bachelor Season 27 (Zach Shallcross)

Eliminated: Week 7 (5th place)

Brayden Bowers

Original season: The Bachelorette Season 20 (Charity Lawson)

Eliminated: Week 4 (10th place)

Will Urena

Original season: The Bachelorette Season 18 (Michelle Young)

Eliminated: Week 4

Aaron Bryant

Original season: The Bachelorette Season 20 (Charity Lawson)

Eliminated: Week 7 (3rd Place)

Jess Girod

Original season: The Bachelor Season 27 (Zach Shallcross)

Eliminated: Week 6 (9th place)

Sam Jeffries

Original season: The Bachelor Season 26 (Clayton Echard)

Eliminated: Week 1

Cat Carter

Original season: The Bachelor Season 27 (Zach Shallcross)

Eliminated: Week 2

Aaron Schwartzman

Original season: The Bachelorette Season 20 (Charity Lawson)

Eliminated: Week 3

Kylee Russell

Original season: The Bachelor Season 27 (Zach Shallcross)

Eliminated: Week 5

Peter Cappio

Original season: The Bachelorette Season 20 (Charity Lawson)

Eliminated: Week 1

Where is Bachelor in Paradise filmed?

Where was Bachelor in Paradise 2023 filmed? Since Season 2, Bachelor in Paradise has been filmed at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, a town in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. (Season 1 was filmed at the Casa Palapa resort in Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico.) According to the hotel’s website, Playa Escondida is a secluded, beachfront resort surrounded by hills, a 350-foot coastline and covered with jungle. The resort is located 40 minutes from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport on the Pacific Coast of Nayarit, known as Riviera Nayarit, and is one mile from the town of Sayulita.

The resort offers horseback riding on the beach, yoga, surfing lessons, paddle boarding, whale and dolphin watching, hiking and bike trails, and golf. The hotel also has a spa that offers hot stone therapy, deep tissue massages, four hand massages and facials. The resort also has its own restaurant, which serves dishes like shrimp omelettes (served with local mountain coffee), enchiladas de pollo, mar y tierra (fresh baked lobster with a Sonoran beef filet), coquilles de jaques (giant seared scallops served on half shells with a buerre blanc saffron sauce), scampi (made with giant Mazatlan shrimp and a paprika butter), as well as vegan and vegetarian specialties.

The private beach includes complimentary boogie boards, hidden coves and a thatched beach bar (the same one Wells Adams bartends at on Bachelor in Paradise) that serves tropical fruit cocktails, smoothies and ice-cold beers. The resort also includes several pools, including an infinity edge pool and waterfalls, as well as multiple hillside jacuzzis. Guests can also practice yoga on the yoga platform, which is shaded by a thatched roof and is made of natural stone.

The rooms at the Playa Escondita Resort range from $150 per night to $600 per night, so they’re not cheap. Each room comes with either one or two beds, and can fit one to four people. Prospective guests can also search for rooms that include a jacuzzi, A/C, gold cart or kitchen. Visit playa-escondida.com to book your stay at the Playa Escondida Resort.

Who is the next Bachelor for 2024?

Who is the next Bachelor for 2024? Joey Graziadei, a 28-year-old professional tennis player from Koloa, Hawaii, and the runner-up on The Bachelorette Season 20 with Charity Lawson, was announced as the Season 28 Bachelor at The Bachelorette Season 20 “After the Final Rose” special in August 2023. “It’s sinking in very slowly but I’m trying my best just to stay present, enjoy it, but this is crazy. I mean, I’ll be the first person to say this is wild. I never expected this at all, didn’t know this is what my life is turning at this moment. So yeah, crazy stuff, but I’m excited,” Joey said.

Joey, who called the experience “surreal,” told host Jesse Palmer that he felt ready to look for love again after Charity sent him home at the Final Rose Ceremony over her winner, Dotun Olubeko. “I’m more ready than I was in that moment,” Joey said. “For me, it was just, you have to take some time to get a little bit more closure. Watching Dotun and Charity’s connection was enough for me.”

Joey, who claimed that the breakup “opened up a part of me that wanted something so bad,” also told Palmer what he was looking for in a future partner. “Someone that’s just themselves that I can truthfully be a partner with. I want someone that challenges me. I want someone that I can challenge. I just want someone to do life with. I just want someone that’s going to be my person,” he said.

During The Bachelorette Season 20 “After the Final Rose” special, Joey also met his first contestant, Leia, who was in the audience for the live taping. “I think we have a lot in common, so I’m excited to kind of explore that,” Leia told Joey during the episode. In an Instagram video after the “After the Final Rose” special, Joey confirmed that was the Bachelor for the right reasons. “I’m definitely the hopeless romantic,” he said. “I want to be married. I want to have a love that lasts a lifetime. So I’m really ready to go on this journey.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in August 2023, Charity commended Joey for a conversation they had about interracial relationships during her Bachelorette season. “It’s huge to have had the opportunity to have that conversation, and then for it to be aired on national television — we don’t see it a lot, especially in this franchise. It was something that I was a little nervous about because I just did not know how it was going to go,” she said. “But my whole plan of being a Black woman in this lead role is having these important conversations. Also, there were conversations that I had with several other men that did not make air, and that’s OK. But it was one of my priorities to have conversations about something that’s extremely important to me and that would essentially become a very important part of their lives, too, if they ended up with me.”

In a blog post in July 2023, Reality Steve named Joey as The Bachelorette Season 20 contestant most likely to become the next Bachelor for Season 28. “I know Joey fans won’t be happy, but it is what it is,” Reality Steve wrote about Joey not receiving Charity’s Final Rose. “I’m sure he’s got a great shot for Bachelor, so I guess just hope for that. He seems to have the biggest following of Charity’s men and will be the sentimental favorite once Charity breaks up with him at final rose ceremony. So you’d think he’s got a good shot at it, but who knows.”

Read Joey’s Bachelorette 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“’Love’ may mean nothing in tennis, but to Joey, it’s everything! After graduation, this tennis pro quickly realized the corporate world wasn’t for him and moved to Hawaii to live his passion of teaching his favorite sport. Spending his days on the court and evenings on the beach watching the sunset with friends, Joey’s life is truly paradise. The only thing missing is someone with whom to share it. Outgoing, friendly and loyal, Joey is looking for a partner who can share in his love for adventure. Will he find a doubles partner in Charity? Here’s to hoping it’s “game, set, match” for Joey!

Fun Facts:

• Joey is a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan.

• Joey is an avid star gazer.

• Joey’s recent obsessions are golf and country music.”

Who is the Bachelor in Paradise host for 2023?

Who is the Bachelor in Paradise 2023 host? The Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 host is Jesse Palmer, who was the Season 5 Bachelor in 2004 and was the youngest Bachelor in Bachelor Nation history at 24 years old. Jesse hosted his first Bachelor franchise show in 2022 with The Bachelor Season 26 with Clayton Echard. During The Bachelor Season 5 finale, Jesse gave his Final Rose to Jessica Bowlin, but didn’t propose to her. Jesse and Jessica continued to date, but ended their relationship a few weeks after the finale of their Bachelor Season aired. In June 2020, Jesse and his girlfriend, Emely Fardo, married in an intimate wedding in New York City. Jesse told Us Weekly in November 2021 that he and Emely planned to marry in Provence, France, before the current health crisis cancelled their wedding date. “We had originally planned a wedding in Provence, France, for summer 2020, which was postponed until summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, but we didn’t want to wait any longer,” he said at the time. “So, we had a small, private and intimate ceremony with close friends who lived in New York City.”

Jesse graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, where he played football for the Florida Gators, in 2001 with a bachelor’s of arts degree in political science and a bachelor’s of science degree in marketing. After graduation, Jesse was drafted by the National Football League to play for the New York Giants. He played with the team for four seasons from 2001 to 2005 as a quarterback. After the New York Giants, Jesse was drafted by the Canadian Football League to play for the Montreal Alouettes. He played with the team until 2005 when he was signed by the San Francisco 49ers. He then resigned with the Montreal Alouettes in 2006 before he retired from football in 2007 to pursue a broadcasting career. Since his broadcasting career started, Jesse has worked with networks like Fox, NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and SEC Network. He’s also guest starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and made guest appearances on shows like Recipe to Riches and Good Morning America, and hosted the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship and Holiday Baking Championship.

Jesse was announced as The Bachelor Season 26 host in September 2021. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” he said at the time. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this Season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.” The announcement came after Chris Harrison, the former host of Bachelor Nation, confirmed in June 2021 that he had retired as the franchise’s host after 19 years. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Deadline reported at the time that Chris received a mid-range, eight-figure settlement as part of exit plan with ABC, the network that airs the Bachelor franchise, and Warner Bros. Television, the company that produces the Bachelor shows. The magazine also reported that Harrison’s settlement included a nondisclosure agreement. Chris’ decision to retire as Bachelor Nation’s host came after he was slammed for his response to Season 25 Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal in February 2021. Rachael, the winner of Matt James’ season, faced backlash at the time when photos resurfaced of her at an Old South Antebellum-themed party at Georgia College in 2018. Before the pictures went viral, Rachael was already under controversy after her former high school classmate accused her on TikTok of bullying her and other students for dating Black men. Other TikTok users then exposed Rachael for liking social media photos of her friends in culturally insensitive costumes and with Confederate flags.

Chris came under controversy after he was interviewed about the scandal by Season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra. During the interview, Chris asked fans to give Rachael “grace” and explained that he didn’t find the Antebellum party photos offensive because they just looked like pictures a college student takes at a party. Harrison also questioned whether the photos would be considered racially insensitive in 2018 when they were taken. After the interview, many fans slammed Harrison and accused him of excusing Rachael’s behavior.

ABC confirmed in March 2021 that Chris wouldn’t host Season 17 of The Bachelorette and would be replaced by Tayshia and Kaitlyn. “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.” He officially retired as the Bachelor Nation’s host in June 2021.

Who is the Bachelor in Paradise bartender for 2023

Who is the Bachelor in Paradise bartender for 2023? The Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 bartender is Wells Adams, who was a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 12 with JoJo Fletcher and Bachelor in Paradise Season 3. Wells has been the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise since Season 4. Wells was also a guest host for Bachelor in Paradise in Season 7 after ABC fired Chris Harrison as the host of the Bachelor franchise following his controversial comments about The Bachelor Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal in February 2021. Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 featured several celebrity guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess. “I’m not really qualified to be a bartender, and like, I’m okay at that and I’m not qualified to give people advice, I’m not a therapist, but I was a radio host for 15 years, so it was the only thing I was qualified to go do,” Wells told ABC 7 Chicago in 2021. He continued, “If I’m being honest, I was kind of [hosting] that the entire season. Let’s be fair, these big shot Hollywood-types would come in with their A/C trailers and say a couple of things and then I’d be up at 4:30 in the morning hosting the rose ceremony. I was glad I finally got my shot in there!”

In August 2022, Wells married actress Sarah Hyland after five years of dating. They got engaged in July 2019 and were set to marry on August 8, 2020, but had to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2019, Sarah revealed that she met Wells on Twitter. “Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide into the DMs?’ That. He slid into my DMs,” Sarah said. “I was following him. We had tweeted each other because I thought he was funny and he was a fan of the show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, ‘That’s really cute.’” She continued, “I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward and it’s sexy and not aggressive but very confident and sexy,’ and I liked that.” After some messages back and forth, Wells asked Sarah on a date. “‘Next time I’m in LA, I’m taking you out for drinks and tacos.’” he messaged. Sarah continued, “I love tacos. He loves tacos so that was his thing. Like, ‘I love tacos, let’s see if she loves tacos.’ We both love tacos! We have an obsession with tacos. Tacos and tequila, that’s our thing.”

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2020, Sarah revealed when she knew Wells was The One. Sarah explained that, a few days after she and Wells had the first real date at an Emmys party in 2017, she underwent her second kidney transplant. Wells flew from Nashville to Los Angeles to see Sarah on the weekends of her recovery process, where he also met her parents. A month into their relationship, they told each other they were falling in love. “I asked him when he was going to ask me to be his girlfriend,” she said. “I’m impatient.” She continued, “We were talking about what kinds of weddings we wanted four days after we made things official. I hate that typical cliché of ‘when you know, you know,’ but it’s so fucking true. At least it was for me.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Photo: Courtesy of Penguin Books.

Bachelor Nation by Amy Kaufman

$13.99





Buy Now



To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Our mission at StyleCaster is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Best of StyleCaster