'I'm a new person!' This sleep aid is 60% off during the early Prime Day sale
Tossing and turning is no way to spend the night, but even with the comfiest of mattresses and the coziest of sheets, some of us still can’t get the sleep required to be a functioning human. If you count yourself in the sleepless camp and you’re patiently waiting for Mr. Sandman to deliver a few extra winks, you might get a faster delivery from Amazon. This week the retail giant is offering early Prime Day deals on the popular sleep aid Bach Rescue Sleep Spray — it's a jaw-dropping 60% off right now!
People have been relying on Bach Original Flower Remedies to calm them down for decades. Each Rescue Remedy uses the essence of flowers with calming properties to help people de-stress, stay calm and focus without melatonin. With just two squirts on your tongue before bed, Bach Rescue Sleep Spray uses white chestnut flowers to calm the mind and help stop repetitive thoughts that keep you awake — which is one reason Amazon shoppers love this spray.
"Works like magic," wrote one rave reviewer. "Occasionally, I have trouble sleeping because of anxiety and overactive thinking. This calms things down enough for me to sleep. My 10 year old also has trouble sleeping sometimes when my spouse isn't home and this helps him as well."
"I love Bach Rescue Sleep and was pleasantly surprised at how calm my thoughts became as I fell asleep," a sleepless shopper shared. "I find that it helps me calm unpleasant thoughts that I start perseverating on. I also found that the sleep is much more rejuvenating. I highly recommend Bach Rescue Sleep for anyone who has anxiety keep them awake. This really works!"
No side effects
Because Bach Rescue Sleep Spray is made with natural ingredients, shoppers say they don't experience side effects that other sleep aids can cause.
"Love this stuff! I wake up several times during the night to use the restroom," wrote a satisfied sleeper. "I have 'monkey brain' and find it difficult to go back to sleep. A couple spritz of this on the tongue and back to sleep I go...You can't argue with results that have no side effects!"
"Since I have been diagnosed with lung disease, I have found that my sleep is off," another shopper reported. "I have more trouble staying asleep and getting to sleep. I wanted more natural remedies besides a drug induced sleep which left me sluggish and with a headache. I found this product and I use two sprays on my tongue each night about 30 minutes before my bedtime. I find that I fall asleep more easily, stay asleep and awake in the morning without the drugged headache."
The only solution
And for some of those who have tried everything to get a good night's sleep, Bach Rescue Sleep Spray is the only solution.
"After decades of falling asleep as soon as my head hit the pillow, I developed chronic insomnia," another satisfied sleeper shared. "I was unhappy with the prescription sleep medications for all the usual reasons. I then tried teas, increasing exercise, meditation, cutting out caffeine, melatonin, valerian, weighted blankets, warm baths and turning of screens & not eating after 4 pm ...Sleep was not close to a sure thing until I added Sleep Rescue. It takes about 20 mins to kick in...I just go from busy mind and worry I won't fall asleep, to waking up 6 hours later."
"It gives me peace of mind that I don't have to use prescription drugs or OTC pills to go to sleep," wrote another former insomniac. "If I wake up in the middle of the night, mostly fretting about work, one spray gets me right back to sleep. And, I don't wake up groggy. I'm a new person!"
If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV, $100 (was $180), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $150 (was $230), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV, $280 (was $450), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $750 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $200 (was $320), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $140 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (was $249), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $227 (was $350), amazon.com
JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones, $89 (was $150), amazon.com
TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds, $24 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, $100 (was $120), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
HP 2020 Flagship 14 Chromebook Laptop Computer, $162 (was $217), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $310 (was $400), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $136 (was $160), amazon.com
JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $114 (was $150), amazon.com
Halo View Fitness Tracker, $45 (was $80), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch, $300 (was $350), amazon.com
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $119 (was $199), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for PlayStation 4, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PlayStation 5, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Elden Ring for PlayStation 5, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch, $27 (was $40), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
SimplySmart Home PhotoShare Friends and Family Smart Digital Photo Frame, $133 (was $180), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
eero 6+ dual-band mesh, $194 (was $299), amazon.com
Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope, $12 (was $14), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
OKP K3 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $120 with on-page coupon (was $420), amazon.com
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $11 (was $20), amazon.com
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $112 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Bissell 2999 MultiClean Allergen Pet Vacuum, $140 (was $196), amazon.com
eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30, $180 (was $319), amazon.com
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $170 (was $280), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Auselily Women Summer Casual Beach Cover Up, $26 (was $31), amazon.com
Bishuige Women Summer T Shirt Dress, $29 (was $41), amazon.com
Merokeety Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress, $37 (was $46), amazon.com
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Sandals, $35 (was $55), amazon.com
BB DAKOTA by Steve Madden Women's Fields of Gold Dress, $41 (was $69), amazon.com
BELONGSCI Women's Dress, $30 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Mialoe Portable Blender, $22 (was $26), amazon.com
Ninja SP301 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven, $95 (was $130), amazon.com
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender, $33 (was $50), amazon.com
Ninja OL601 Foodi XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker, $200 (was $320), amazon.com
GE Food Processor, $99 (was $159), amazon.com
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6, $99 (was $130), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $17 (was $27), amazon.com
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, $6 (was $9), amazon.com
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
First Botany Hair Growth Shampoo Conditioner Set, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Meritlife Queen Size All Season Quilted Down Alternative Comforter, $30 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com
LuxClub 6pc King Bamboo Sheet Set, $38 (was $62), amazon.com
Command Picture Hanging Strips, $3 (was $6), amazon.com
Fern and Willow Pillows, $27.50 (was $50), amazon.com
Madison Park Full/Queen Quilt Set Cottage Coastal Design, $83 (was $120), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Sunscreen Lotion, $9 (was $11), amazon.com
Veva Air Purifier, $100 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Pure Gem Single Use Disposable Blue Face Masks (pack of 100), $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Pure Enrichment PureZone Medium-Large Room Air Purifier, $80 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils, $8 (was $13), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap, $36 with on-page coupon (was $48), amazon.com
Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad, $19 (was $33), amazon.com
Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (was $200), amazon.com
Dewdroo Expandable Garden Hose 100ft, $35 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Luggage:
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels, $150 (was $190), amazon.com
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, $91 (was $190), amazon.com
SwissGear 1900 Scansmart TSA 17-Inch Laptop Backpack, $67 (was $90), amazon.com
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, $68 (was $120), amazon.com
Outdoor
Sebor Deluxe XL Pop-up Beach Tent, $49 (was $100), amazon.com
Keter Westwood 150 Gallon Resin Large Deck Box, $234 (was $430), amazon.com
Oileus Foding Portable Beach Chair 2-pack, $110 (was $140), amazon.com
Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers 2-pack, $160 (was $190), amazon.com
Click N' Play Beach Toys for Kids, $18 (was $25), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.