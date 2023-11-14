Baby Names Inspired by Science

From the skies to the lab and back again.

Maybe you’re currently working in a laboratory, a classroom, or another science-adjacent field, or perhaps you’re simply fascinated with the mysteries of the universe. Do you know all the elements on the periodic table like the back of your hand, or can you be found peering out of a telescope when the night sky conditions are perfect? If that sounds like you, why not shout out your interest via your child’s name? The world of science is as broad and diverse as the cosmos themselves, so you have a plethora of options to explore.

If science was your favorite subject in high school, these baby names inspired by famous scientists, chemistry, physics, and more are the ideal way to pay homage to our beautiful, complex world and its many, many wonders. Who knows—you may just be passing those passions on to your little one and setting them on the path to their very own Nobel Prize.

Baby Names Inspired by Scientists

Go straight to the source and name your little one after one of the greatest scientists of all time.

Albert - This name needs no introduction. Name your little genius after Einstein and set them on a course to success.

Marie - One of the most famous female scientists of all time, Marie Curie was a Polish-born physicist and chemist whose research broke ground in radioactivity. She also discovered radium, no big deal. This name could also be a reference to biochemist Marie Maynard Daly.

Edison - Without Thomas Edison, you may not be reading this very article! Edison is a unisex name perfect for future inventors.

Carl - Name your little stargazer after astronomer Carl Sagan. They may just follow in his footsteps and make astounding discoveries.

Percy or Julian - Percy Julian was a chemist who is credited with synthesizing chemical compounds from plants and setting the foundation for birth control pills and cortisone steroids.

Isaac or Newton - The father of the laws of motion is one of the most influential thinkers of all time. I mean, he basically discovered gravity.

Ada - Ada Lovelace is another pioneer whose work paved the way for the computer technology we enjoy today.

Mae - Mae Jemison was the first Black woman to travel to space; she joined the crew in the Space Shuttle Endeavor in 1992.

Nye - After the titular TV science guy, of course! An alternate choice could be William, but Nye is a fun and unique way to pay homage to millennials’ favorite scientist.

George or Washington - Pay tribute to George Washington Carver, the agricultural scientist who pioneered new farming techniques and discovered a plethora of uses for peanuts.

Fleming or Alexander - Alexander Fleming was a biologist who discovered penicillin and thus changed the medical landscape forever.

Baby Names Inspired by Astronomy

Look up! The perfect baby name could be shining in the stars above you, whether it’s a trendy planetary reference or a classic starry-eyed option.

Aurora - There’s nothing more beautiful than the colorful northern lights in the night sky—except your baby, of course.

Cosmo - Derived from the Greek word “kosmos,” cosmo means "universe," “order,” or “harmony.” Actors Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost chose this star-inspired name for their son.

Stella - Stella is a celestial name that means “star.” What better way to describe your adorable new addition?

Celeste - Look to the skies for inspiration and choose Celeste, which translates to “heavenly” or “of the stars.”

Jupiter - Jupiter can reference the Roman god or the planet. Actress Ashley Tisdale chose this planetary pick for her daughter in 2021.

Mars - The name Pluto may conjure visions of the Disney dog, but Mars is a strong, unique, impactful planet-inspired name choice.

Nova - When a nova star is created, there’s a flash of brightness that occurs. Nova translates to “new star,” which is the sweetest way to talk about your family’s new arrival.

Astro - This Greek name, which translates to “star,” is primarily used for baby boys, but could be sparkling for any baby.

Astrid - If you’re looking for something more subtle but still star-studded, opt for Astrid, a Scandinavian name.

Andromeda - The Andromeda galaxy is the closest to the Milky Way. The name is also an ode to the constellation and the Greek myth that inspired it.

Baby Names Inspired by Biology

If you love the outdoors or you’re fascinated by genetics, biology-inspired names may give you life.

Gene - We had to. Gene or Eugene is a sly, clever wink to DNA.

Flora - Flora is a little old-fashioned, a little romantic, and a fun way to reference the wonders of nature without using an actual flower name.

Fauna - Fauna can be a reference to the Roman goddess, but it’s also a sweet nod to the adorable animals who make our earth so wonderful.

River - River is a gender-neutral name that is rapidly rising in popularity, and for good reason. It conveys visions of both a powerful current and a peaceful, flowing body of water.

Baby Names Inspired by Physics

Physics is the study of matter and ranges from the teeniest, tiniest atoms to the expanse of the universe. What better way to find a baby name option?

Kelvin - The Kelvin unit is used for measuring temperature and is named after Lord Kelvin, a physicist who created the scale for absolute temperature.

Pascal - Name your future scientist after Pascal’s law about the physics of pressure in a fluid. Pascal is a traditionally French name that relates to Easter.

Rainbow - The rainbow is the ultimate example of the dispersion of light. It’s a colorful choice for a baby and has a hippie-esque, ‘60s charm.

Adam - “Atom” is a little on the nose, but Adam is a clever way to wink at atomic structure. This name typically ranks within the top 100 boys’ names year after year.

Baby Names Inspired by Chemistry & Geology

Chemistry, the study of matter and its reactions, and geology, AKA earth science, are rich sources of name inspiration. Start studying!

Cobalt - Cobalt is an element on the periodic table and is known for its stunning, ultra-vibrant bright blue color.

Aurelia - On the periodic table, “Au” is the symbol for gold. Name your precious baby Aurelia as a nod to this prized metal

Jasper - Jasper is an opaque rock that is usually red, brown or yellow in color. It translates to “bringer of treasure,” which is exactly what your baby will do.

Onyx - Onyx is a treasured mineral, and can be a unique name that will grow with your child.

Jade - Jade is a beautiful green mineral that has been used for jewelry for centuries. It’s a simple but impactful pick that works well for a first or middle name.

Jet - Jet is another deep black rock and when polished, it turns into a gorgeously shiny gemstone. It’s a popular gender-neutral Dutch name and can also be written as Jett if you’re looking for an extra touch of uniqueness.



