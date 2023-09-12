'Troll feet no more': Baby Foot peel is the best kind of gross — and it's on rare sale

What is it?

Calluses and dry, dead skin on our feet often come to haunt us as the weather cools. Maybe you’ve accepted this ugly-foot fate, or maybe you’ve tried practically every remedy in the book to achieve silky smooth soles year after year to no avail. But there’s one thing you probably haven’t tried — although odds are you’ve heard of this cult-status skin-care product. Baby Foot Exfoliation Peel, uses a potent mix of plant-based ingredients to slough away dead skin in (strangely satisfying) sheets, leaving your feet baby soft, just as the name promises. And you can grab the topseller on sale right now at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

The foot peel rarely goes on sale and when it does, it's not for long. That's why there is no better time to stock your drawers up with a few packs to last you. Better yet, the foot mask is down to its Prime Day price of $20 (down from $25)!

Why do I need this?

When this radical exfoliant first hit the scene, the premise sounded pretty wild. So wild it might actually work — and it did for many people. Soon, legions of fans started jumping on the Baby Foot bandwagon. Now is the perfect time for you to join them and to get in on sandal season. In case you're wondering, the process of losing the top layer of your skin is actually painless. Really! Here’s how it works.

Baby Foot Exfoliation Peel arrives as disposal booties that are pre-filled with a powerful concoction of natural exfoliants including salicylic, lactic and glycolic acids. Slip them on your feet, let them soak for an hour, then prepare for a mini metamorphosis.

Much like a chemical peel for your face, it takes a little while for the results of the foot peel to kick in. Over the course of up to two weeks, though, the skin on your soles will start to peel off like an onion. It starts around day five, and by day 14 the entire exfoliation has usually run its course. The process might not be pretty, but the results sure are. The surfaces of your once rough, cracked feet are replaced with that soft, supple skin that’s been a mere memory for so long.

For best results, the company recommends popping on the booties, keeping them in place with included adhesive tape, covering the booties with socks, remaining seated for an hour and working your way through Netflix’s new releases (OK, we added that last part). After letting the Baby Foot Exfoliation Peel thoroughly absorb, wash your feet with soap and water, then wait for the magic to happen. You have nothing to lose but layers of dead, gross skin!

Applying the Baby Foot Exfoliation Peel is as easy as putting on a sock. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Over 32,000 Amazon customers found the Baby Foot Exfoliation Peel so effective, they gave it a perfect five-star rating. Here's what some of them had to say:

"This is the only brand that can tackle my callus buildup!" raved one reviewer, who posted dramatic before-and-after photos. "Just a few days later, I had huge layers of skin coming off with soft new skin showing through. It took about two weeks for it to complete its job."

"Amazing results!" exclaimed a 65-year-old reviewer. "Seven days after my application of Baby Foot, the dead skin and rough, calloused, deep, dry cracks sloughed away from my heels and feet in the shower! ... Ordering again so that at the first sign of dryness and cracking, I'll be ready!"

Another fan wrote: "This is perfect if you can't afford a pedicure or want to stretch out the time between pedicures. If you use this product as directed, you will end up with perfectly smooth feet ... It's so satisfying watching my feet peel after about a week of using the product."

A final shopper emphasized that the process is no picnic: "While this is not a one-shot miracle treatment, it's probably the closest thing that you could find to one. It is time consuming. It is messy, and you will have to collect skin out of your socks every day, but the results are absolutely worth it!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

