When Can Babies Eat Chocolate?

There is no official advice on when babies can have chocolate, but doctors suggest avoiding foods with caffeine and added sugar until at least age 2.

Medically reviewed by Jill Castle, M.S., RDN

There's no denying the allure of chocolate. Children and adults alike love that smooth, creamy, and sometimes bittersweet flavor that you get from chocolate treats, whether it's big glass of chocolate milk or a small square of dark chocolate.

Chocolate has even been lauded for having antioxidants and some heart-health benefits. But is it safe for babies and toddlers? The short answer is yes, it's safe for toddlers over 2 years old, but for babies younger than that, doctors advise to avoid all the sugar and caffeine it could contain.

Chocolate Allergies in Babies and Kids

When it comes to allergies to chocolate and cocoa, scientists used to believe reactions to chocolate were related to other allergens in the chocolate, like nuts, peanuts, or milk. However, a study published in 2019 found that, although rare, it is possible for children and adults to have a true food allergy to chocolate and cocoa.



That said, experts say that in most cases, concerns over potential allergic reactions to food should not keep parents from introducing allergenic foods like fish, eggs, and peanut butter to their kids. Research backs this up, with evidence suggesting that for most babies, it's not necessary to delay the introduction of highly allergenic foods.

In fact, not introducing these foods when babies have the necessary eating skills to consume them may increase the likelihood of a child developing a food allergy.



So if a potential chocolate allergy isn't the primary concern, are there other reasons for delaying giving babies and toddlers chocolate? The short answer is yes.

What the Experts Say About When Babies Can Have Chocolate

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) doesn't recommend giving children under the age of 2 foods that contain caffeine or added sugar, both of which are found in chocolate and chocolate products. So while food allergies are not a reason to delay giving your baby or toddler chocolate, the added sugar and natural caffeine content are.



Caffeine

Aside from the multiple ingredients found in most chocolate foods, chocolate also contains caffeine. Although there isn’t a lot of information on how caffeine affects a developing child’s brain, there is concern about the side effects of caffeine.



In fact, caffeine intake guideline is less than 2.5 mg per day for a child older than 2 years old. There also is some evidence that caffeine can interfere with a child's sleep, impact their bone health, and cause elevated blood pressure.



When evaluating whether or not to give your child chocolate, keep in mind how much caffeine your child will be getting with each serving. Even foods like chocolate pudding cups and chocolate milk contain small amounts of caffeine.

Food Caffeine Content Chocolate sponge cake 0.66 mg Chocolate milk (1 cup) 2.48 mg Chocolate ice cream (1 cup) 4.05 mg Chocolate cupcake 4.5 mg Hot chocolate (1 cup) 4.97 mg Cocoa powder (1 tbsp) 11.5 mg M&M candies (1 cup) 29.1 mg

Added sugar

For kids under 2 years old, doctors recommend encouraging foods that don't have added sugar. Too much added sugar can increase the risk of excess body fat, tooth decay, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes. Yet sugar makes up about 17% of what children consume each day.

For this reason, you should consider how much sugar your child is already getting before adding chocolate to their diet. This way, when you are at a birthday party or another special occasion, you have more freedom to make an exception if you want to allow your toddler to have a small taste.

Choking hazards

You also should be wary of potential choking hazards with chocolate. While a piece of chocolate birthday cake is probably not going to pose a choking risk, many baked goods and chocolate candy bars contain nuts and other hard ingredients that can be dangerous for a very young child. So, keep these things in mind before giving your child something chocolatey.









Tip

Reading labels and having a plan with your child's pediatrician about when and how to introduce certain foods is key. Talk to a health care provider for guidance on when you can give your child chocolate.







Teach Your Toddler to Eat Less Sweets

If your older toddler requests sweet foods like cakes or cookies, consider serving dessert occasionally to encourage balance. Put the dessert food on the plate along with all the other foods and allow your child to eat the foods in whatever order they wish. Presenting food this way stops dessert from being seen as elevated above other foods.

It also changes it from a "reward" food or a bribe to just another option among many. However, because of the small amounts of caffeine and sugar in chocolate, it’s probably best to opt for non-chocolate desserts until kids are a little older.

