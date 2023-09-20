Axing gender self-ID veto would be 'wrongfully wading into politics'

Scotland’s highest court would be wrongfully wading into politics if it quashes the UK Government’s veto of Nicola Sturgeon’s self-ID gender laws, it has been told.

David Johnston KC, acting for the UK Government, told the Court of Session in Edinburgh that “in a democracy, a person charged with making assessments of this kind should be politically responsible for them as ministers are and judges are not.”

Rejecting the SNP government’s argument that the veto should be quashed, he said that Scottish Secretary Alister Jack was “entitled” to heed official advice warning about the cross-Border impact of the changes.

He said Mr Jack had received details of the potential negative implications from experts within the UK Government and the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), the official watchdog.

The EHRC wrote to both the UK and Scottish governments warning that “practical difficulties or confusion are likely to arise in cross-Border situations” if a person had one legal gender in Scotland and another in the rest of the UK.

Mr Johnston told the court that “significant weight” should be given to the letter as it was “specifically focused on cross-Border issues”, which Mr Jack had to consider when deciding whether to issue the veto.

He dismissed an accusation by Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC, acting for the Scottish Government, that the real reason Mr Jack had issued the veto was he disagreed with the policy, saying this was a “red herring” and “simply irrelevant”.

The sole issue before the court was whether the conditions for issuing the veto were met and the Scottish Secretary had acted “rationally”, he argued.

Mr Johnston was speaking on the second day of a hearing considering the SNP government’s petition for judicial review of the veto, which Mr Jack issued using Section 35 of the Scotland Act – the first time this power had ever been used.

The Gender Recognition Reform (GRR) Bill would allow Scots to change their legal gender by simply signing a statutory declaration, dropping the requirement for a formal medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

It would also drastically lower the time period in which someone must live in their “acquired gender” from two years to as little as six months and allow 16 and 17-year-olds to obtain gender-recognition certificates for the first time.

Humza Yousaf, Ms Sturgeon’s successor as First Minister and SNP leader, pressed ahead with a petition for judicial review of the decision despite legal experts warning he had little chance of success.

On the first day of the hearing, Ms Bain argued there was “no credible evidence” the legislation would be exploited by predatory men and the reasons for the veto given by Mr Jack were “very unlikely to arise in practice”.

But Mr Johnston cited the ECHR letter, arguing the commission’s view on the Bill was a “matter of importance” given its statutory role as Britain’s “equality regulator”.

He quoted a section that stated “we’ve repeatedly expressed our concern of the lack of certainty about practical consequences for individuals and society, including in relation to cross-Border issues.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.