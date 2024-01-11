Axel Arigato Preps Second London Store

Axel Arigato is set to open a second store in London.

According to real estate investment trust Shaftesbury Capital, the Swedish footwear company signed a new lease to open a 2,500 sq.-ft. store located in the city’s Covent Garden neighborhood at Seven Dials.

The new Earlham Street location is expected to carry Axel Arigato’s extensive range of footwear, menswear, womenswear and accessories in an open gallery-style space similar to the brand’s other European stores.

FN has reached out to Axel Arigato for further details.

Michelle McGrath, executive director of Shaftesbury Capital, said in a statement on Wednesday that the company was “delighted” to welcome Axel Arigato to Covent Garden. “Curating a destination that offers a comprehensive line-up of the best-in-class experiences, from both British and international brands, forms a key part of our retail strategy for Covent Garden and its Seven Dials neighborhood,” McGrath said.

Axel Arigato made its London debut in 2016 with the opening of a 1,668 sq.-ft. store at 19-23 Broadwick Street in Soho. Since then, the company has opened additional stores in Stockholm, Paris, Berlin and Copenhagen, among others.

Inside Axel Arigato’s first London store in Soho. Courtesy of brand.

The shoe brand joins Covent Garden’s roster of lifestyle and footwear favorites, including sought-after names such as Ganni and Arc’teryx, which is set to open its new and upsized flagship store at 42 King Street in the spring.

Hoka also made its UK debut in Covent Garden in October with a 1,750 sq.-ft. flagship store at 2-3 James Street. The opening marked the debut of Hoka’s new design concept for the first time, “blending modern design with natural elements, that embody the brand’s heritage” while the interior features interactive displays “that tap into the brand’s ethos of joyful movement and commitment to movement and motion for all.”

In December, Axel Arigato teamed with fellow Swedish sound device maker Transparent on a limited run of speakers with outer shells made from white rubber sole units left over from the manufacturing process.

