Axel Arigato Preps Second London Store

Stephen Garner
·2 min read

Axel Arigato is set to open a second store in London.

According to real estate investment trust Shaftesbury Capital, the Swedish footwear company signed a new lease to open a 2,500 sq.-ft. store located in the city’s Covent Garden neighborhood at Seven Dials.

More from Footwear News

The new Earlham Street location is expected to carry Axel Arigato’s extensive range of footwear, menswear, womenswear and accessories in an open gallery-style space similar to the brand’s other European stores.

FN has reached out to Axel Arigato for further details.

Michelle McGrath, executive director of Shaftesbury Capital, said in a statement on Wednesday that the company was “delighted” to welcome Axel Arigato to Covent Garden. “Curating a destination that offers a comprehensive line-up of the best-in-class experiences, from both British and international brands, forms a key part of our retail strategy for Covent Garden and its Seven Dials neighborhood,” McGrath said.

Axel Arigato made its London debut in 2016 with the opening of a 1,668 sq.-ft. store at 19-23 Broadwick Street in Soho. Since then, the company has opened additional stores in Stockholm, Paris, Berlin and Copenhagen, among others.

Axel Arigato London Store
Inside Axel Arigato’s first London store in Soho. Courtesy of brand.

The shoe brand joins Covent Garden’s roster of lifestyle and footwear favorites, including sought-after names such as Ganni and Arc’teryx, which is set to open its new and upsized flagship store at 42 King Street in the spring.

Hoka also made its UK debut in Covent Garden in October with a 1,750 sq.-ft. flagship store at 2-3 James Street. The opening marked the debut of Hoka’s new design concept for the first time, “blending modern design with natural elements, that embody the brand’s heritage” while the interior features interactive displays “that tap into the brand’s ethos of joyful movement and commitment to movement and motion for all.”

In December, Axel Arigato teamed with fellow Swedish sound device maker Transparent on a limited run of speakers with outer shells made from white rubber sole units left over from the manufacturing process.

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft expands EU data localization efforts to cover system logs

    Microsoft has ticked off the second phase of its rollout of a data localization offering in the European Union. The latest deployment to the "EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud", as it brands the infrastructure, kicked off in at the start of last year. Microsoft had said it expected the second phase of the rollout to be completed at the end of 2023 so it's keeping roughly to schedule.

  • Gabriel’s urban intelligence infrastructure aims to create safer neighborhoods across Latin America

    Erick Coser and Otávio Costa Miranda moved back to Brazil in 2019 to solve a large, yet unsolved problem in Latin America. “Brazilian citizens are already some of the world's top acquirers of private CCTV systems, which is easy to notice as one walks around the streets of Rio de Janeiro or São Paulo,” Costa Miranda told TechCrunch via email. “At the same time, Brazilian cities lie amongst the ones with the lowest numbers of cameras per thousand citizens, the main key performance indicator for measuring how well-monitored a city is.”

  • UK insurtech Hyperexponential raises $73M and eyes US expansion

    Hyperexponential, a London-based insurance technology (insurtech) startup that serves the property-casualty (P&C) insurance industry with "decision intelligence" for pricing, has raised $73 million in a Series B equity round of funding. Boston-based venture capital (VC) firm Battery Ventures led the round, with participation from existing investor Highland Europe and Andreessen Horowitz (A16z). Founded in 2017, Hyperexponential helps insurers and reinsurers make better informed pricing decisions using predictive data and insights gleaned from a broader array of sources -- including where this data might be niche, sparse, and hugely fragmented.

  • 2024 CES Mega Gallery: Honda concepts, a VinFast truck and flying cars galore

    Our 2024 mega gallery for CES where we show you all the automotive reveals from the Las Vegas tech show.

  • Here are the best-selling electric cars of 2023

    EVs captured about 7.6% of the new-car market in 2023, and the Tesla Model Y led the pack with 394,497 units sold.

  • D-Orbit raises $110M to reach new heights in space logistics services

    Logistics has become the cornerstone of how so much works on earth -- we may order things online, but ultimately we need to get products and ourselves from A to B -- and some believe that logistics models will be even more important in the remote realms of space. D-Orbit, an Italian startup that provides an array of logistics services for companies operating satellites and other services in space, has raised €100 million ($110 million) in a Series C round of equity funding. The current investment is led by a strategic backer, Marubeni Corporation out of Japan's industrial sector, with Avantgarde (a regular investor in the space industry), CDP Venture Capital, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, United Ventures, Indaco Venture Partners, Neva SGR and Primo Ventures also participating.

  • NBA Paris Game 2024: How to watch, time, channel and more

    This week, the Nets and the Cavaliers say bonjour to Paris!

  • Google Cloud rolls out new gen AI products for retailers

    Google wants to inject a little generative AI into retail. To coincide with the National Retailer Association's annual conference in NYC, Google Cloud today unveiled new gen AI products designed to help retailers personalize their online shopping experiences and streamline their back-office operations. One of Google Cloud's new products, Conversational Commerce Solution, lets retailers embed gen AI-powered agents on their websites and mobile apps -- sort of like a brand-specific ChatGPT.

  • 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A fun compact SUV with a green spin

    2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale isn't just a premium plug-in hybrid SUV, it's also one of the more fun options in the segment at competitive prices.

  • Finn raises $109M on a $658M valuation, taking its car subscription platform up another gear

    Finn, a startup based out of Munich that operates a platform for new car subscriptions -- an alternative to buying or leasing for those who want to drive new vehicles -- has raised a sizable round of growth funding, money it plans to use to expand its tech and reach, with a move into more electric vehicles and cloud-based tools to manage its services. The company, which currently manages 25,000 subscriptions in Germany and the U.S., has raised €100 million ($109-110 million), a Series C that values the company at €600 million post-money ($658 million at current rates). Planet First Partners, a European growth equity firm that says it focuses on sustainability, is leading the round.