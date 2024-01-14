Awkward Window Placements Are No Joke—Try These 7 Design Tricks

Move over, awkwardly placed windows. If you're dealing with windows that are positioned a bit strangely throughout your house or are oddly shaped, we're here to help.

Note that there are plenty of ways to get creative and work around this setup, whether you're a renter on a budget or a homeowner who can make some more permanent changes.

You'll find seven go-to tips from interior designers below, which demonstrate the many approaches that you can take in your own home.

Get Creative With Curtain Placement

There's no need to make any structural changes to your home to camouflage an awkwardly placed window.

"It might be as simple as 'cheating' the location with window treatments,'" Kara Piepmeyer, the founder of Studio Kosma, says. "That might mean mounting the curtains significantly wider than the window to adjust the appearance of the window."



Strategically Position Furniture

If you're in the process of designing a room that features a window where one otherwise might not normally exist, Kerrie Kelly, a designer and the former chair of the American Society of Interior Designers's (ASID) national board, offers a solution.

"Thoughtfully position furniture, like a cozy reading nook or a floating shelf, to maximize functionality while drawing attention away from the unusual placement," she advises.

In the kitchen shown here, a window is incorporated into the dining nook and appears more intentionally placed thanks to the addition of a built-in L-shaped bench.



Keep Window Treatments Consistent Within a Room

Even if some of the windows in a given room make more sense than others, Kelly recommends sticking with the same type of curtains or blinds for all of the windows in the space.

"This approach helps blend the awkwardly placed window with the rest of the room, minimizing its perceived oddity," she says. It will help blend everything together so the room looks cohesive throughout.



Intentionally Use Lighting to Your Advantage

In some instances, window placement can result in uneven lighting within a room, but you can remedy this by installing layered lighting options, such as sconces and pendants, Kelly explains.



"This ensures the space remains well-lit and harmonious, regardless of the window's position," she says.



Designate the Window As a Focal Point

In some instances, you may simply wish to acknowledge a window's strange location and celebrate this design feature rather than hide it. Kelly recommends installing nice window treatments to highlight the window's placement.



Alison Palevsky, the founder of Palevsky Co., opted to embrace an oddly placed window that is oversized and arch-like.

"Instead of adding a cumbersome treatment, we decided to utilize the space by designing a cozy cove for the days when you need to work from home," she says.

Incorporate Built-Ins

If you're able to take on a small renovation project, consider incorporating built-ins surrounding your awkwardly placed window to create a cozy nook.

In the home shown here, the client desired book storage in the kitchen but was constrained by a window with a radiator below it, Jodi Morton, the founder and designer at 2 to 5 Design Interiors, explains.

She opted to artfully cover the radiator and build a window seat and shelves above it so that the homeowner can comfortably read—and access her books—without sacrificing function. What was once a randomly placed window now allows for a nice view of the outdoors while unwinding on the bench.



Design by Jodi Morton / Photo by Dustin Halleck

In one of Palevsky's projects, built-ins also came to the rescue. When designing a primary bedroom, she was confronted with windows that sat at an abnormal height. Palevsky opted to install a shelf underneath the window and include built-ins on either side.

"We created balance which helped ground the entire wall," Palevsky says. Not to mention, the new setup allows for an increased amount of storage possibilities.

Design by Alison Palevsky / Photo by Serena Saletta

Cover a Window Fully

In one project where she was designing inside of a closet, Bre Hance, the founder of InHance Design Build, covered up a window entirely with drywall—but just from the interior.

"That way, we were able to get full use of the space for storage solutions and it was still visible on the exterior," she says.

Read the original article on The Spruce.