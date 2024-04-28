Avoiding common mistakes while trying to attract birds

Apr. 28—One of the best things about backyard birdwatching is that feathered friends come without costly veterinarian bills, and there is no need to kennel them while traveling.

Backyard birdwatching is a pastime in which many Norman residents invest. It requires little money, but it is important to understand the kind of upkeep for those wanting to attract birds to their yards.

Courtney DeKalb-Myers, interim director of the Cleveland County Oklahoma State UniversityHorticulture Extension Office and horticulture educator, said bird watchers need to be aware of the kind of maintenance required for the kinds of bird feeders they own.

The most popular bird feeders on the market include hummingbird feeders, finch feeders, hopper or house feeders, and suet feeders.

Common backyard birds attracted to feeders include sparrows, doves, woodpeckers, dark-eyed juncos, goldfinches, tufted titmice, blue jays, house finches, starlings, nuthatches and cardinals.

Finch feeders and hopper feeders are both the style of feeders wherein users place seeds. DeKalb-Myers said it is important to make sure that these feeders are clean and dry.

"Change that out frequently and scrub it with soapy water. You want a 10% bleach solution," DeKalb-Myers said.

She said it is important to make sure feeders are rinsed out well and then completely dry before filling them back up.

Also, it is important to check on the feeders after storms in case the seeds get wet.

"If we have really wet weather then we could have mold in our birdseed really fast," she said.

Finches tend to be pickier with their seeds, which is why DeKalb-Myers recommends using fresh seeds.

"Finches use more of a thistle type of feed. Depending on the age of the thistle seed, they may not go for it," she said.

Oklahoma is home to three kinds of hummingbird species, according to the Oklahoma Audubon Society. The most common of which is the ruby throated hummingbird.

DeKalb-Myers recommends making a solution over purchasing one, which is cheaper, but also doesn't have additives, which can be toxic for hummingbirds.

To make a solution, four cups of water per one cup of sugar. It is also important to let it cool down before putting the solution in the feeder so as not to hurt the birds.

"If there's sugar, that means we could potentially have bacteria, contamination, and fermentation," DeKalb-Myers said.

She said it important for hummingbird feeder owners to change the solution once every three to five days, otherwise hummingbirds may get drunk, or poisoned.

Also, because hummingbird tubes are thin, it is important, she said, to use hot water and soap while cleaning.

"If we're gonna feed the birds, we want to make sure that they're getting the best they can get. We don't want to make anything worse," she said.

Those with bird baths don't have to worry too much about contamination in the summer months, as it is enough just to refill them enough so they don't dry out.

However, during the spring and on cloudy days, she said bird baths can attract mosquitoes.

"You may want to consider throwing a mosquito dunk, which is a natural bacteria that prevents mosquitoes from forming. It doesn't impact your birds," she said.

Often times, birdseed falls to the ground. She said it is important, on occasion, to make sure the feed is cleaned up.

"If birdseed sits in the ground too long, it can mold. If birds or other animals go for it, they can get sick," she said. "On occasion, it's a good idea to sweep it up."