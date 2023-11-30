Avoid oil burns while prepping holiday meals with this bestselling splatter guard — it's $15 (that's 50% off)

Even if you enjoy cooking, there are certain things about preparing a meal that are objectively unpleasant. Like when a pop of hot oil spurts up and whacks you in the face, for instance. Ouch! Luckily, splatter guards exist to prevent that from happening. And just in time for holiday meal prep, you can get a great deal on this No. 1 bestselling BergKoch Splatter Screen at Amazon. Made of durable, stainless steel extra-fine mesh, it'll keep those scalding liquids in their cooking vessel, where they belong.

Why is it a good deal?

Protecting yourself from painful bursts of oil is priceless, but hey, we're not complaining about the fact that this little lifesaver is 50% off! You'll only pay $15 instead of $30 for the 13-inch size, which can fit over many standard pots and pans.

Why do I need this?

According to the manufacturer, the BergKoch Splatter Screen can prevent up to 99% of liquids from escaping your pan as you cook, meaning you're much less likely to get burned, and your stovetop will be spared from greasy messes. Plus, it'll help keep cooking odors from consuming your kitchen, and unlike using, say, a lid, it'll still allow steam to be released.

Having a protective shield from hot, bubbling liquids is enough of a reason to add this tool to your kitchen arsenal, but it can be used for more than just that. Its little feet allow it to rest on your counter with the mesh part elevated, making it a cute little cooling rack. And you could also use it as a strainer.

As far as cleaning goes, we have great news: It's dishwasher-safe. It's also heat- and rust-resistant, and the plastic-covered handle keeps it from being too hot to the touch.

If you're on holiday hosting duty, order soon and this splatter guard will arrive well before you need to start prepping the meal. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Just how popular is the BergKoch Splatter Screen? Well, it's already racked up over 29,000 perfect ratings from Amazon customers.

"Love this product!" exclaimed one home cook. "Not only does it keep oil from popping out of the pan and onto the surrounding area, but I haven’t had a splatter burn since I started using it. I can keep the guard on the pan and it doesn’t burn or rupture. It is easy to clean in the dishwasher as well, and holds its strength and shape during cleaning."

"This is the perfect splatter screen," gushed another satisfied shopper. "It's lightweight, but very sturdy. I loved it so much, I ended up getting it in four different sizes. It has small 'feet' on one side so you can place it on the counter when you need to get inside the pan/pot without the greasy screen touching the countertop."

"The fine mesh does prevent the oil from spattering nearly 100%," wrote a final fan. "My only issue with it is that the support 'feet' don't fit inside my Lodge cast iron 10-inch skillet that I use most often, so I have to place the screen on the pan upside down. It works just fine that way, so no big deal, but it would be better on a 12-inch size pan where the 'feet' would fit inside the pan rim to keep it from slipping."

Another kitchen safety product Amazon shoppers love? These LeeYean Oven Rack Shields:

"I am buying six sets of these for Christmas presents," gushed a happy holiday host. "These install in SECONDS and will stop you from getting those annoying Thanksgiving Day burns when you're distracted by other things. I have two scars on my right thumb from front oven rack touches, so I highly recommend these. ... You can cut them to fit your rack in an instant and they are super pliable and easy to put on. ... These really are one of the best buys I've made on Amazon."

