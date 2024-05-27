How to avoid getting bit by mosquitoes this summer

How to avoid getting bit by mosquitoes this summer

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Mosquitoes are slowly emerging once again as the weather gets warmer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a few recommendations to avoid irritating bug bites.

How to find if water at New York City beaches is safe

You should look for repellants with active ingredients like DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus, which will help best protect you from the pests. The ingredients are registered with the Environmental Protection Agency.

You can also treat your clothes with a pesticide called permethrin. The CDC also recommends wearing long sleeves and long pants to avoid getting bit.

Cop breaks home window to save 3 dogs in house fire on Long Island: SCPD

You should also get rid of any standing water near your home, as mosquitoes need water to breed.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.