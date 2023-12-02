Avoid accidents by entering interstate highway at speed of traffic flow | Street Scene

Q. Dan asks Street Scene to please give people direction about how to enter an Interstate Highway. People entering a stream of 70+ miles per hour traffic at 40 miles per hour are creating a scary scenario. I’ve seen some come to a stop at the end of the merge lane.

A. Entering all Interstate Highways or any multilane freeway require we enter the flow of traffic at the same speed as the Interstate / freeway traffic. If you are slower you could be held responsible for creating a multiple vehicle pileup.

If the crash results in critical injury or death and believable witnesses sign statements naming your improper driving could mean a court appearance to explain why you are not culpable in the injury or death of another person. It is also imperative to exit an Interstate Highway at freeway speed.

Do not slow your speed until you are in the deceleration lane. If you are uncomfortable with high speed Interstate traffic then for everyone’s safety find an alternate route.

Trucks on Old Bainbridge Road

Q. Bertha files her report with us so we know which semi tractor trailer trucks continue on narrow residential Concord Road and Old Bainbridge Road. Bertha has been documenting oversized trucks for almost 12 months.

A. These menacing trucks with identification markings; K&L, ART X, TRA, ACT, WBT and some unmarked appear to go out of their way to frighten residents retrieving mail from roadside mailboxes, kick up dirt and debris into homes and onto people walking or enjoying an afternoon in their front yards.

Semi trucks on narrow roads worry drivers of small cars, bring down limbs of our canopy roads and in general shatter the quality of rural life along their chosen route through residential sections of our communities. Thank you, Bertha, we will continue to bring attention to those interfering with the expectation of peace and tranquility of rural life.

Beware of intersections in the dark

Q. Hilda says now that it’s getting dark so early driving through some intersections in Tallahassee can be dangerous. Hilda isn’t the only one wondering which intersections have high traffic accidents so she and everyone else may possibly avoid them.

A. Intersections with heavy volumes of traffic are intersections of the most traffic crashes. Drivers making left turns against oncoming traffic will always be credited with a high rate of right angle crashes. Although high traffic volume intersections record the most crashes the crashes are not likely to be severe. It is the low volume high speed intersections that report the more severe crashes and high injury numbers.

For example if you would like to avoid the heavy volume Tennessee Street and Monroe Street intersection you may find your alternate route takes you to an intersection reporting lower traffic volumes but higher speed crashes.

You might recall Street Scene reported traffic deaths in the U.S. went up beginning early to mid 2020 due to working at home and home schooling significantly reducing the volume of traffic on all roads throughout the country. What happened? Crashes resulted in severe injuries. There is a reason Lafayette Park residents refer to Sixth and Seventh Avenues as I-6 and I-7.

'Horrible' railroad crossing conditions

Q. John, in response to the horrible condition of the railroad crossing at Roberts Avenue and Mabry Road, tells us he has been delivering Meals on Wheels in this area for over 10 years and contacted a county commissioner about the problem but got no response. John feels no one cares.

A. Well, John, after today’s Street Scene all county and city commissioners, their staff, planners, traffic engineers, railroad executives, engineers, maintenance personnel and staff and all involved in public safety will know about the deplorable condition of this railroad crossing.

We expect work to begin posthaste to bring this railroad crossing to specifications. Thank you for your diligence in keeping Tallahassee roads safe and your volunteer commitment to Meals on Wheels. I know you and others provide meals to those who are unable to get out for shopping or are otherwise unable to fend for themselves. Bless you and your volunteer compatriots.

Manhole covers cause car issues

Q. Helen reports many manhole covers around Tallahassee and on rural roads outside Tallahassee City limits are not even with the roads and are causing problems. When driving with the flow of traffic you can’t move over to miss hitting these hard bumps because there is traffic next to you. My car is not new but not old either. I take very good care of it and I all too often have to have suspension work done on it. Please let me know if I can make a claim for so many repairs and who to contact.

A. Helen, the city of Tallahassee has an ongoing utility cover maintenance program taking their repair crews all over town. Please write again with the road or street causing you trouble, I’m confident they will dispatch a crew to fix the misaligned covers. You can always contact the commissioner representing your home district, if you are not satisfied with the response you get there you can ask an attorney for a free 30 minute consultation to discuss a property damage claim. To do that contact the Florida Bar Association: 850-561-5600 or floridabar.org ask for an attorney referral handling such matters on a contingency fee basis.

Racing in the parking lot

Q. Ann writes, grocery stores are spilling over and that means their parking lots are packed too. I have witnessed loud cars racing through parking lots where moms are crossing with little children in tow and elderly trying to cross into the market entrance while walking with a cane. If police were allowed to write tickets in parking lots the city could add millions to the treasury.

A. All law enforcement agencies have jurisdiction to enforce the law anywhere laws are broken, grocery store parking lots included. You have two options of reporting; speak to the store manager giving a description of the car and driver. Or call the local police department, again with a description of the car and driver. Parking lot speed should not exceed 5 miles per hour, remember your vehicle has a computer recording your speed.

I will share a subject I bring up when speaking to law enforcement. Teenage drivers change car mufflers because they like to make loud race car type noise and noisy mufflers and pipes are readily available. But are they speeding or only loud?

So before sending for police have a firm grasp on how fast the vehicle is actually traveling and be prepared to back up your accusation.

Drive safely and happy holidays

I will be traveling more frequently this holiday season so I will say thank you for writing to let us know how much you like and appreciate Street Scene including your well wishes. As I travel I will attempt to stay in touch with your emails to Street Scene and maybe even have a chance to steal away to write an answer or two.

I needn’t remind my Street Scene readers to drive safely but keep in mind distracted drivers run stop signs and red lights. Be ever on your guard.

I wish a wonderful Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all.

Street Scene Philip Stuart Guest columnist

Philip Stuart is a retired Florida State Trooper, Traffic Operations Projects Engineer and Forensics Expert Witness. Write to crashsites@embarqmail.com.

