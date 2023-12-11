AVI-SPL Continues International Expansion

AVI-SPL has completed incorporation of AVI-SPL Japan Private Limited. Already well-positioned in the APAC region with six offices across India, Singapore, and Hong Kong, establishing operations in Japan reinforces AVI‑SPL’s dedication to exceptional service delivery for clients within the local market.

Brian Fallon, AVI-SPL

"Our mission in Japan is to build stronger connections with local businesses and provide them with unparalleled service," said Brian Fallon, managing director of AVI-SPL's APAC team. "We’re dedicated to contributing to the growth and success of our customers in Japan."

Recognizing Japan as one of the top markets in APAC, AVI-SPL has been actively serving customers in the country for several years. The decision to formally incorporate reflects the company's commitment to providing enhanced managed services support in the region as well as an expanded suite of technology solutions to companies based in Japan. While currently offering live customer support and managed services near Kyoto, Japan, AVI-SPL aims to deepen its resources in the region.

AVI-SPL Japan is a natural extension of the AVI-SPL global brand, fully aligned with its global service standards and way of doing business. With successful collaborations already in place with global technology and financial services customers, AVI-SPL sees significant potential in expanding its business locally by servicing booming industries in Japan, including healthcare, life sciences, renewable energy, and fintech.