Aventino Leawood Opens in One of the Most Coveted Areas of Leawood

Leawood. Luxury. Lifestyle. That’s just the beginning of what you’ll experience at Aventino Leawood.

Located at Roe Ave and 135th St., Aventino Leawood offers one of the last opportunities to build a new home in one of the most coveted areas of Leawood.

This boutique GRATA community with only 63 generously sized lots encompasses daylight, uphill, cul-de-sac, flat, and corner options, while the homes range from spacious 1.5-Story to Ranch and Reverse plans. GRATA is a locally owned and operated land development firm operating in the greater Kansas City area.

The homes here, built to suit all needs, desires, and lifestyles, are designed by some of the most respected and loved builders in the Kansas City Metropolitan area: J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, Willis Custom Homes, and Koehler Co., Inc.

Examples of their stunning designs include a Del Mar FE Reverse plan built by J.S. Robinson Fine Homes. This gorgeous, over 3,800 square foot home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a wine room, billiard and media rooms, an outdoor fireplace, and a 3-car garage.

J.S. Robinson Fine Homes has been building custom homes in Kansas City for over 30 years. As a full-service custom builder specializing in the upper mid-to-luxury market, they have designed and built over 2,000 homes with special attention to each of their client’s unique needs. Whether it be designing a new custom plan, re-building on an existing lot, or simply modifying one of their plans, they have the expertise necessary to deliver exceptional, high-quality results.

Willis Custom Homes is offering a Reverse Clydesdale plan. This residence is an open floor plan concept spanning 5,044 square feet with an eye-catching staircase, five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a wine room, rec and exercise rooms, a covered patio, and a 3-car garage.

Willis Custom Homes is a well-established and award-winning firm providing a high standard of excellence for custom home building. Their process guarantees open communication and availability to discuss clients’ wants and needs, and the team goes above and beyond to meet every customer’s vision for their new dream home.

The Escalante Reverse plan built by Koehler Co., Inc. is a stunning, 4,500 square foot home featuring four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a prep kitchen, study, media room, two laundry rooms, and a covered lanai.

Three generations of Koehler’s have been focused on serving the KC community with an emphasis on quality construction and outstanding architectural design. With over 3,000 custom homes of experience, the company focuses on new custom residences using several award-winning plans developed over the years that can be tailored to fit one’s lifestyle and desires. They can also build entirely from scratch incorporating the buyers’ vision.

Prospective buyers can tour the three spectacular model homes, as well as a variety of specs that are move-in ready. Home prices range from $1.2 million to $2.5 million, and the community is open to outside builders for custom build jobs.

A popular feature at Aventino Leawood is that the community is a maintenance-free development, making it desirable for those seeking a “lock-and-leave” lifestyle.

The low maintenance fees cover all greenspace and monument areas, builder-installed landscaping beds in front of the homes, lawn mowing (including inside fences), fertilizer applications, winterization and de-winterization of irrigation systems, and snow removal.

For residents with fur babies, there is a dedicated Dog Park within the community as well.

Another big draw to Aventino Leawood is that it is conveniently located near a wide array of lifestyle and recreational amenities along and near this highly coveted area of 135th St. This includes the Prairiefire Entertainment District, the I-Lan, Beth Torah, and Gezer Parks, St. Andrews Golf Club, The Country Club of Leawood, and the Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate. Residents also enjoy close highway access, making it quick and easy to travel to many areas of the metropolitan area on both sides of the State Line.

Families here with children are close to Overland Trail Elementary, Overland Trail Middle, and Blue Valley Northwest High School, as well as The Barstow School.

Sales have been at a brisk pace and lot reservations are being accepted, so interested buyers are encouraged to come out as soon as possible to experience in person all that Aventino Leawood has to offer.

Aventino Leawood

Location: Roe Ave and 135th St. in Leawood

Model Homes and Office Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Noon – 5 p.m. Sunday

Prices: Range from $1.2 million to $2.5 million

Community Manager Contacts: Brenda Youness at 913-481-3010 and Amy Howell at 816-665-5122

Email: AventinoLeawood@gmail.com

Phone: Main office is 913-428-1212

Website: Aventino-Leawood.com