Avelo Launches Option to Pay for Flights With PayPal

The airline's partnership with PayPal allows customers to pay for a flight in installments.

Joe Scarnici/Courtesy of Avelo Air

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines will allow travelers to purchase a ticket and pay over time thanks to a new partnership with PayPal.

The “Pay in 4” feature will give travelers the option of breaking down a purchase of $30 to $1,500 into four interest-free payments, according to Avelo. The first payment will be due at the time of purchase and each additional payment will be due every two weeks after that.

While Avelo notes it is the first airline in the United States to offer this particular option with PayPal, other airlines offer similar payment plans, including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, (but may include interest payments in the cost).

“Every journey starts with booking a trip, and our first-of-its-kind collaboration with PayPal is going to make purchasing your next Avelo flight smoother and simpler than ever,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. “PayPal’s Pay in 4 zero-interest flexible payment product makes it easier and more affordable to take advantage of our industry leading reliability and experience our Soul of Service on an Avelo flight.”

Beyond the payment plan option, Avelo will allow all travelers to pay for their flights with PayPal. Customers can use whatever payment method they have on file with the online payment service, including credit cards, debit cards, or a PayPal balance.

Avelo first launched in 2021 and has since continued to expand, adding East Coast flights in 2022, bringing commercial flights back to Delaware, and announcing a Las Vegas base earlier this year. This month, the airline will plan to launch flights to Puerto Rico, marking its first-ever foray into the Caribbean.

The carrier operates a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, including the Next-Generation 737-700s and 737-800s, and flies to more than 40 destinations across the U.S.

Airlines aren’t the only mode of transportation to offer the option to pay over time. Cruisers planning a Margaritaville at Sea vacation, for example, can also spread their payments out over time.

For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.