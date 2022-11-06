Don't get stranded with a dead battery — this jump starter is nearly 50% off at Amazon

Ever been on the side of the road with a dead car battery? If that’s a ‘yes,’ we don’t need to tell you how amazing it is to have a jump starter in your car ready to get you on your way. If that’s a ‘no,’ we have an ounce of prevention from Amazon that you don’t want to miss out on. It’s the Avapow Jump Starter and right now you can get it for $84, down from $160 — that’s nearly 50% off!

AVAPOW AVAPOW AVAPOW Car Jump Starter $84 $160 Save $76 This 12v lithium ion battery jump starter provides up to 4000 peak current, 27800mAh capacity and can charge most vehicles. $84 at Amazon

Better safe than sorry

This 12v lithium ion battery jump starter provides up to 4000 peak current, 27800mAh capacity and can charge most vehicles. Having a good lightweight jump starter in your trunk can be the difference between a minor annoyance and a full-blown bad day. There's no waiting around for someone to rescue you with this thing. “It saves you the hassle of having to flag down a stranger or walk around being ignored by people to ask for help,” shared a satisfied customer. “I got this for my mother and it works perfectly.”

Never get stranded with a dead battery again. (Photo: Amazon)

Lightweight, low bulk

If you want something small and effective, shoppers say this jump starter is compact and powerful.

“If you are still using one of this super heavy, bulky ones…do yourself the favor and buy one of these lightweight, more powerful sidekicks,” suggested a five-star fan. “They are such life savers with so much more power than those 20 pound tug-around boxes that don't have much power. So much easier... so much more powerful.... so much more versatile.

Packs a powerful punch

Of course, this jump starter can power up just about any vehicle — ATVs, motorcycles, lawnmowers, boats. But it can even bring back the dead, so says a devoted Trans Am owner.

“I was wary when I got the package,” shared muscle car enthusiast. “This thing is tiny and light weight. I have a 79 TA with a 403 and dead battery blues. This little thing turned her right over! Definitely getting one for all my cars.”

Let this jump starter light your way. (Photo: Amazon)

SOS? No problem

This jump starter is an all-in-one emergency kit. In addition to juicing up your car, it also comes with a light that has three modes: SOS and strobe for emergency signals and a flashlight to guide you when you need it.

“This product is very slim and has some extra features that will be helpful,” reported another rave reviewer. “The light is bright so you can see what you are doing when you are stranded in the dark.”

Bonus feature

Not only can this jump starter get your car up and running, it can also charge all your devices with its USB ports — you kind of can’t leave home without a power source anymore.

"Fantastic charger!" shared a five-star fan. "Used on boat to listen to music and get boat batteries back to full charge. No more worries when out on boat!!! "

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

