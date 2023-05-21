Don't get stranded with a dead battery — this jump starter is over 50% off at Amazon
Ever been on the side of the road with a dead car battery? If that’s a ‘yes,’ we don’t need to tell you how amazing it is to have a jump starter in your car ready to get you on your way. If that’s a ‘no,’ we have an ounce of prevention from Amazon that you don’t want to miss out on. It’s the Avapow Jump Starter and right now it's discounted for Amazon's early Memorial Day deals, but you can get it for $58 with the on-page coupon, down from $120 — that’s over 50% off!
Avapow Car Jump Starter
Better safe than sorry
This 12v lithium ion battery jump starter provides up to 4000 peak current, 27800mAh capacity and can charge most vehicles. Having a good lightweight jump starter in your trunk can be the difference between a minor annoyance and a full-blown bad day. There's no waiting around for someone to rescue you with this thing. “It saves you the hassle of having to flag down a stranger or walk around being ignored by people to ask for help,” shared a satisfied customer. “I got this for my mother and it works perfectly.”
Lightweight, low bulk
If you want something small and effective, shoppers say this jump starter is compact and powerful.
“If you are still using one of this super heavy, bulky ones…do yourself the favor and buy one of these lightweight, more powerful sidekicks,” suggested a five-star fan. “They are such life savers with so much more power than those 20 pound tug-around boxes that don't have much power. So much easier... so much more powerful.... so much more versatile.
Packs a powerful punch
Of course, this jump starter can power up just about any vehicle — ATVs, motorcycles, lawnmowers, boats. But it can even bring back the dead, so says a devoted Trans Am owner.
“I was wary when I got the package,” shared muscle car enthusiast. “This thing is tiny and light weight. I have a 79 TA with a 403 and dead battery blues. This little thing turned her right over! Definitely getting one for all my cars.”
SOS? No problem
This jump starter is an all-in-one emergency kit. In addition to juicing up your car, it also comes with a light that has three modes: SOS and strobe for emergency signals and a flashlight to guide you when you need it.
“This product is very slim and has some extra features that will be helpful,” reported another rave reviewer. “The light is bright so you can see what you are doing when you are stranded in the dark.”
Bonus feature
Not only can this jump starter get your car up and running, it can also charge all your devices with its USB ports — you kind of can’t leave home without a power source anymore.
"Fantastic charger!" shared a five-star fan. "Used on boat to listen to music and get boat batteries back to full charge. No more worries when out on boat!!! "
Avapow Car Jump Starter
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Storage and organization
Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags$15 $33Save $18 with coupon
StorageRight Clothes Storage Bins$14 $17Save $3 with coupon
Heyhouse Closet Organizers$14 $20Save $6
StorMiracle Drawer Organizer Divider$10 $20Save $10
Auto
Fix-a-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat-Tire Repair and Inflator$9 $13Save $5
Fbb Phone Mount for Car$12 $40Save $28
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7 $13Save $6
Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash$4 $14Save $9
Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets$10 $15Save $5
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$150 $600Save $450 with coupon
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$107 $160Save $53 with coupon
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum$150 $220Save $70
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum$150 $250Save $100 with coupon
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$150 $190Save $40
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner$105 $150Save $45 with coupon
Kitchen
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set$25 $65Save $40
Henckel's Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set$125 $345Save $220
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer$14 $30Save $16
Lodge EC7D33 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven$75 $168Save $93
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$16 $30Save $14
Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1, 2-Quart Mini Air Fryer$56 $60Save $4
KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Rug$16 $36Save $20
Home
Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks$7 $17Save $10
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$40 $100Save $60
Utopia Bedding White Throw Pillows Insert, Pack of 2$15 $22Save $7 with coupon
Love Story 12' x 12' x 12' Triangle Sand Sun Shade$28 $46Save $18 with coupon
Gunji Zero Gravity Outdoor Lawn Folding Lounge Chairs$90 $110Save $20
EnerPlex Queen Air Mattress With Built-in Pump$47 $140Save $93 with code
Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit$9 $20Save $11 with coupon