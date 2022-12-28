Can't hear your TV? These genius headphones can help — and they're less than $100

Do you struggle to hear your TV? There's just no accounting for poor audio balancing. Why does music have to be so loud at the cost of hearing what the actors say? The good news is that we have a fix: the Avantree Ensemble headphones. These connect directly to your TV and broadcast the sound straight to you, with all of the audio — whether music, effects, or dialogue — at a level that actually makes sense. You can listen even if your kids are being loud, or if you're trying to watch quietly in bed without waking your spouse.

Amazon Avantree Ensemble Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $100 $120 Save $20 These headphones are a lot like a private surround sound system. Never miss a beat with 35 hours of battery life, a range of up to 100 feet, and compatibility with almost every TV on the market. $100 at Amazon

"I bought this for my 79 year old mom who uses hearing aids. She uses this every night to watch television because she can hear the shows much better. I typically start her shows while wearing them since volumes change show to show. The sound is crisp, clear and full. I was very impressed!" said one five-star reviewer. That customer isn't alone, either. More than 4,000 people have given these headphones a five-star rating!

One shopper talked about the outstanding customer service. "Besides being a great headset, the company Avantree is exceptional. We had an issue with the headset and it was taken care of immediately. Their customer service goes above and beyond. Their products are amazing. I would highly recommend any of their products. Very good quality."

The Avantree Ensemble headphones are an excellent choice for better hearing your TV! (Photo: Amazon)

Easy setup

Besides the ease of use, the Avantree Ensemble is equally as easy to set up. Just plug the transmitter into the proper port on your TV — it will most likely look like a headphone jack, or the same port you plug your soundbar into — and the headphones will automatically detect it. No finicky Bluetooth pairing required! Since it can plug into optical, 3.5mm, AUX, and RCA ports, there's a wide range of compatibility with almost every TV on the market.

Great audio quality

The Avantree Ensembles use a pair of 40mm drivers to produce sound. What's that mean? Basically, the driver is a tiny loudspeaker — and the larger the millimeter size, the more sound it can produce. The Avantree Ensemble focuses on audio clarity, automatically balancing audio levels so that even those that are hard of hearing can make out what's being said on screen.

And if you're worried about the headphones introducing lag, you can rest easy. These operate with less than 40ms of lag, versus the more than 200ms that most Bluetooth options have. Trust us, it won't be like watching a badly-dubbed martial arts movie.

They're also comfortable! "These are awesome! I have a hearing loss that often doesn't allow me to hear things on TV like cell phones ringing. The earmuffs are very comfortable (much nicer than the in-the-ear foam gismos with TV EARS). I'm hearing things that I never knew were part of the programming!" said one happy shopper.

Right now, the Avantree Ensemble headphones are available for just $100, down from their usual $20. It's a great time to snatch up a pair for yourself.

Amazon Avantree Ensemble Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $100 $120 Save $20 These headphones are a lot like a private surround sound system. Never miss a beat with 35 hours of battery life, a range of up to 100 feet, and compatibility with almost every TV on the market. $100 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $249 $329 Save $80 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $20 $50 Save $30 Amazon

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones $38 $60 Save $22 Amazon

Tablets and tech

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop $377 $959 Save $582 Amazon

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV $34 $45 Save $11 with coupon Amazon

Tile Sticker (2022) Small Bluetooth Tracker $29 Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $75 $120 Save $45 Amazon

TVs

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $335 Amazon

Hisense 50-inch U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $360 $530 Save $170 Amazon

TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Roku TV $138 $230 Save $92 Amazon