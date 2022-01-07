Ava Phillippe says famous parents Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe 'made me who I am'

Ava Phillippe recently opened up to her fans about the good and the not-so-good about being the daughter of famous parents. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Ava Phillippe, 22, is stepping into the new year with gratitude and introspection.

The model and influencer had nothing but great things to say about being the daughter of famous parents Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

On Thursday, Phillippe gave her fans an opportunity to ask any question they wanted, during which one curious follower asked: "Do you think your life would’ve been different if your parents weren’t celebrities?"

"Yes. Very," she replied. "That said though, I wouldn’t change a thing! The good and the not so good all made me who I am and gave me so many amazing opportunities."

"And my parents get to do what they love which is super cool," she added.

The California native went on to answer several questions including one that asked bluntly, "What do you do for a living?" for which she replied, "I 'influence' for brands on social media now and then."

"Up until recently I was in college," added Phillippe, who last month acknowledged that she hasn’t entirely ruled out an acting career. "Currently I am figuring out."

When asked about her passion for activism, Phillippe replied, "First things first: I am not exactly an example of an activist. More just someone who posts on social media about the causes and beliefs they hold dear and volunteers when they can."

"That said," she continued, "I just care a lot about a lot of different causes and issues! And I admire those out in the real world doing what they can to make things better! So if I have this platform, I figure I might as well amplify those whose work resonates with me and who do good for the world."

Of course, Phillippe has used her platform to speak out about causes she believes in — the biggest of which include fighting for stricter gun control policies.

In 2017, when she was only 18, Phillippe gave a strong statement after the mass shooting in Las Vegas that year. "I strongly believe that we need to talk more about how guns and a lack of mental healthcare accessibility factor into these tragedies," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Then in 2018, she proclaimed on Instagram that "enough is enough" in light of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, which killed 17 in Parkland, Fla.

As for her personal life, when asked if she likes "boys or girls," Phillippe, who’s been linked to boyfriend Owen Mahoney as of last August, was quick to deliver a cheeky response.

"I’m attracted to… People!" she wrote, before adding in parentheses, "Gender is whatever."

But when it comes to what the "key to a successful romantic relationship" is, the model gave some helpful advice: "Boundaries? Willingness to learn/adapt? Open communication? Trust," she answered before adding, "Not sure. But if you figure it out, let me know!"

Along with their daughter, Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe share son Deacon, 18.

Though the former power couple separated in 2006 (Witherspoon went on to have a second son Tennessee, 9, with current husband Jim Toth), the duo have praised each other over the years for sustaining a friendship while co-parenting.

"I always tell my kids, 'You’re so lucky 'cause it’s not just your mom and dad who love you,' Witherspoon told ABC News back in 2011. "You have grandparents that love you, a stepdad that loves you and it’s always such a great opportunity to have as many people in your life nurturing you and carrying you and guiding you in this life."

In 2016, Ryan — who also shares daughter Kai, 10, with ex Alexis Knapp — told Entertainment Tonight that the ex-couple’s arrangement is "healthy" for all involved.

"You have to get to that point as a divorced parent, as any parent, where you’re not putting yourself first," he said. "You want the kids’ experience to be its own and not like, 'Well, I need to have my time!' We have been very good about that."

