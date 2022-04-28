Keep your dog entertained for hours with this automatic ball launcher that's 15% off

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

This sweet pup is enjoying a fun game of fetch.

Dogs need constant stimulation, especially when alone, to deter unwanted behavior and maintain their well-being. Now you can keep your dog exercised and happy with this automatic ball launcher by All For Paws. They’ll be chasing tennis balls with delight whenever you turn this gadget on.

The All For Paws Automatic Ball Launcher is designed for small to medium dogs and is easy to use. Just select one of three launch settings that adjusts to 10, 20, or 30 feet and feed a ball into the large opening. The Automatic Ball Launcher will toss the ball at the selected distance and send your furry friend zooming after it. The unit automatically resets and will once again be ready to launch another ball across the room.

This handy automatic ball launcher will keep your dog occupied for hours.

$92.64 $108.99 at Amazon

Your dog learns how the All For Paws Automatic Ball Launcher works when the two of you are playing together. By watching you drop the ball into the large hole, your dog learns how to do the same even when you’re away. So the next time your sweet pooch is alone and looking for something to do, they can go to the All For Paws Automatic Ball Launcher, drop a ball into the hole, and start a lively game of fetch.

To keep your pup prepared for endless play, this package deal includes three soft 2-inch balls. You can run the automatic ball launcher with the included AC adapter for non-stop action or on six C batteries when your venture outdoors.

Whether you’re playing outside with your furry pal, or they’re home alone, the All For Paws Automatic Ball Launcher has got them covered. Hurry and chase this 15% deal before it ends!