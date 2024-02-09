Australia’s Most Popular Dog Breeds Revealed

According to recent data, a crossbreed has taken the spotlight as Australia’s most popular dog breed in 2023. Alongside this charming crossbreed, a diverse array of dog breeds has also found favor among Australian pet enthusiasts, showcasing a love for canine companions of varying shapes and sizes.

Most popular dog breeds in Australia

Instead of traditional favorites like Kelpies and Border Collies, a new contender has emerged as Australia’s beloved canine companion. The title of the nation’s top dog breed for 2023 goes to the designer crossbreed, Cavoodle. They are a delightful fusion of poodle and Cavalier King Charles spaniel.

According to insights from Compare the Market’s pet insurance comparison tool, Australians have showcased their affection for dogs of diverse shapes and sizes. Let’s see who made it to the most popular dog breeds in Australia:

Hence, dog owners Down Under favor pure breeds like German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, French Bulldogs, Border Collies, and Staffies. However, they also expressed admiration for mixed breeds like Groodles (a Golden Retriever cross Poodle) and Maltese crosses.

In 2022, it was estimated that two-thirds of Australian households welcomed a furry friend into their homes. Moreover, dogs emerged as the clear favorite, residing in nearly half of the nation’s households.

However, Australia’s affection for pets extends beyond just dogs, as the nation also boasts a significant population of cat enthusiasts. In 2023, domestic short hairs claimed the title of the top cat breed, closely followed by the domestic medium hair.

In addition, Compare the Market anticipates that the pet population in Australia will exceed 29 million in 2024. Their research reveals that 14 percent of Australians plan to add a dog to their household this year, while 6.4 percent are eager to welcome a cat into their home.

