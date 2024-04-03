Austin Reaves Taps Kicks Crew for His First Sneaker Collab and a Nod to the Lakers’ 17 Championships

Austin Reaves’ first signature sneaker, the Rigorer AR1, is getting its debut collaboration through a link-up with the digital retailer Kicks Crew.

The Kicks Crew x Rigorer AR1 “17 Rings” celebrates the 17 championships that have been won by the Los Angeles Lakers. An arrangement inspired by the Lakers’ home uniforms sees white and yellow as the dominant hues, and faint hits of purple are scattered across the sneaker. Kicks Crew’s logo is added to left tongue and right heel, while the no. 17 appears on the inner-tongue along with the year of every title.

“The Kicks Crew team has welcomed Rigorer and me into the crew like family, and we couldn’t have been prouder to have a partner like them that has helped us bring the AR1 to fans worldwide,” Reaves said in a press release. “This is why we chose them as our first collaboration on such an important release. The ’17 Rings’ colorway celebrates the championships that inspire me every day and the legends behind them.'”

Reaves joined the Lakers two years after the team won its 17th NBA title in franchise history. Despite signing with the team as an undrafted free agent, he’s become a core player for the Lakers and this season is averaging career highs in nearly every metric.

Rigorer, a 10-year-old brand on the rise founded by a former Chinese Basketball Association player, inked Reaves as its first NBA athlete and launched his debut model last summer. The two parties agreed to new terms near the end of 2023 to extend his deal and make him a shareholder in the company.

The Kicks Crew x Rigorer AR1 will release April 6 exclusively through Kicks Crew’s website. Pricing is set at $110, and fans can also sign up for a raffle to win one of five free pairs. 17 tickets will also be included with 17 random pairs of sneakers sold to giveaway two sets of Lakers tickets and an autographed Reaves jersey, five complete sets of every Rigorer AR1 sneaker, and 10 free pairs of the Rigorer AR1.

