Austin freshman is seventh in Escape the Vape MDH contest

Jun. 4—An Austin ninth grader has placed in the top 10 of the Minnesota Department of Health's Escape the Vape contest.

Freshman Enar Saki placed seventh in the contest, which invites students in middle school and high school to create a 30 second public service announcement to educate their peers, family and the community on the dangers of vaping.

In its fourth year, MDH had over 500 students from 38 schools in Minnesota create a video for the contest. Through the contest, MDH collected 232 entries and nearly 1,400 votes were cast to choose the winners from each division.

To help young people quit, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) offers My Life, My Quit, which supports Minnesota teens ages 13-17 in quitting commercial tobacco and nicotine, including vaping. The program is free and confidential.

Teens can text to chat with a coach, engage in coaching calls and online chat, and receive youth-specific materials. Teens should text "Start My Quit" to 36072 or visit My Life, My Quit.

Escape the Vape is made possible by MDH in partnership with Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities Orthopedics and Oxboro Family Chiropractic.

To view Saki's video and the other winning videos, visit: www.mnescapethevape.org/2024-winners.