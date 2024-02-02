Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo review: A surprisingly great affordable option — especially for curls

As a beauty writer, I’ve tried my fair share of hair products. While I love to stay up to date with the latest and greatest launches, the last product I tested was one I’ve seen on drugstore shelves for years: Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo. Friends with curly hair have sworn by it for as long as I can remember, so even though I have straight strands, I thought I’d give it a try to see it works on different hair types (color treated hair, straight hair, dry hair). Here’s my honest review of this Aussie shampoo.

Aussie Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo Infused with avocado oil and jojoba oil, Miracle Moist is suitable for all hair types. While it didn’t transform my straight hair, my friends with curly hair say the paraben-free shampoo works wonders on theirs. Pros Affordable

Smells great

Leaves strands soft, shiny Cons Paraben-free, but not considered a clean brand

Aussie Miracle Moist shampoo review

According to Aussie, Miracle Moist shampoo works on all hair types, including curly, straight, dry and color-treated strands. But shampoo results vary from person to person, especially for different hair types and needs. My own hair has a slight wave, but for the most part, it’s pretty straight and often falls flat — aside from a light layer of frizz that pops up when it’s humid or my hair is particularly dry.

After using Miracle Moist, I was pleasantly surprised by how nice my hair smelled — and how clean it felt. However, I wasn’t particularly impressed by how it looked when it was dry. It definitely helped with frizz, but other than that, my hair looked like it did after using most other drugstore shampoos I’ve tried. It was soft and shiny, but nothing extraordinary. That said, my friends with curly hair swear by this. They say it makes their curls more manageable and prevents them from getting dry and frizzy. So if you have curly hair and are looking for an affordable pick that will keep your hair hydrated and smelling great, this might just be the right shampoo for you.

Still, all was not lost. The shampoo lathers well and rinses out easily. It has a light, clean citrus smell, and I love that it comes in an easy-to-use pump bottle. Sometimes, when I’m lathering, my hair can get tangled, but I didn’t experience that at all — perhaps thanks to the avocado oil- and jojoba oil-infused formula. I also really like that this shampoo is cruelty- and paraben-free. (Note that there are are sulfates in the shampoo, so it's not considered a "clean" brand, and it has a middle-of-the-road rating from the Environmental Working Group.)

Is Aussie Miracle Moist shampoo volumizing?

While my hair definitely wasn’t weighed down after using Miracle Moist, I wouldn't say it noticeably increased volume, either. Worth noting: I might not be the best tester here, since there's little out there that does help my hair look fuller — even if I use hot curlers and ply it with hair spray, after a few hours, it will fall flat. However, Aussie does have a volumizing option called Aussie Miracle Volume Shampoo that’s infused with Kakadu plum and bamboo to help give your strands a boost. I might give it a try next to see whether it helps liven up my flat hair.

Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo ingredients

The hero ingredients of Miracle Moist are avocado oil and jojoba oil, which work together to soften and moisturize hair without making it feel weighed down. These ingredients also aim to improve overall hair health and help prevent future breakage.

The entire ingredient list is here:

Water, sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium laureth sulfate, cocamidopropyl betaine, glycol distearate, sodium citrate, cocamide MEA, sodium xylenesulfonate, fragrance, aloe barbadensis leaf extract, simmondsia chinensis (jojoba) seed oil, ecklonia radiata extract, dimethicone, citric acid, sodium benzoate, sodium chloride, guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride, tetrasodium EDTA, methylchloroisothiazolinone, methylisothiazolinone, yellow 5, red 33