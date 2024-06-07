Aura Cannabis marijuana shop brings high times to Fall River's North End. Look inside.

FALL RIVER — The managers of the city’s newest marijuana dispensary, Aura Cannabis, say they want to run a business where what you see is exactly what you get.

That means everything from their flower bar, where customers can see and smell different strains of buds up close, to the price list.

“All the prices include tax,” said Brian Corey, Aura’s chief compliance officer. “Everything in here is tax-included.”

The business has been quietly open for a week at its 320 Airport Road location, what was once the BK Tavern, now a massive gleaming facility with retail space and its own cultivation center. Customers in the city’s North End have already discovered Aura. At least one with cash to burn said he was a fan of the up-front pricing model.

The retail floor at Aura Cannabis contains a variety of products at 320 Airport Road in Fall River on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Corey said Aura is planning a grand opening on Saturday with special deals, food trucks and more.

“We want to show people we're going to give you ... a high, high quality of product for a good price," he said.

What does Aura sell?

Aura has an extensive array of cannabis products, including flowers, pre-rolled joints, vapes, tinctures, edibles and more. Everything is categorized by variety, strain, THC and CBD concentration, for people who know what they’re looking for or those trying something out.

Chief Operations Officer of Aura Cannabis in Fall River Johnny Moretti shows off the products in its retail store on Airport Road on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Chief Operating Officer Johnny Moretti said they’re cultivating their own strains but need to wait about three more months until the plants are ripe for harvest. In the meantime, they’re featuring flowers from smaller, high-quality craft cultivators like Coastal Healing of Westport, River Run Gardens, Root & Bloom, Trade Roots, Ocean Breeze Cultivators and others.

Even when their grow operation is up and running, Moretti said, “We’re still going to be buying product from suppliers and local cultivators ... so we can provide a good variety, from low to high price to something in the middle — a good selection.”

A marijuana flower of the LA Kush Cake strain by River Run Gardens is on display at the flower bar at Aura Cannabis in Fall River on Monday, June 3, 2024.

What if you don’t know what cannabis product you want?

Corey and Moretti said they’re in the business to help people find what exactly what they want. With a ton of variety, they said, Aura can find something for anyone’s taste.

“All our budtenders have received training," Corey said. “We spent a whole week making sure that everyone knew the products, knew how to make really thoughtful suggestions. Right now, we have a very wide variety of items.”

“We want to educate the customer,” Moretti said. “What would you like to accomplish? Would you like just to relax, watch a movie, and be in chill mode, or are you going to a party? It depends what you’re looking for.”

A budtender helps a customer at Aura Cannabis in Fall River on Monday, June 3, 2024.

What if you don’t like to smoke but are still interested in cannabis?

Aura carries other kinds of cannabis-infused products, and budtenders are knowledgeable about those, too.

“Me, personally, I don’t like to smoke. But I can do edibles, gummies, capsules, chocolate," Moretti said. Showing off a product that infuses ice cubes with THC that can be dissolved in a beverage, he said that's are great for people who aren’t fans of smoke but still want the effects — and often quicker. “When you drink something, it’s much faster. Because that’s what you want to have — chill mode, right?”

What do we know about Aura’s own cannabis strains?

The grow operation at Aura lets them cultivate up to 20,000 square feet of cannabis, and can cure and hand-trim their product on site.

“It creates a boutique sense of product,” Corey said.

Their head cultivator is Jason Bates of Mass Genetics, an award-winning grower. Aura has exclusive access to all his strains.

How can you pay for cannabis at Aura?

They take cash, debit and credit cards, and Apple Pay. There’s also an ATM on site.

Marijuana products from Mass Alternative Care are on sale at Aura Cannabis in Fall River on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Can you buy cannabis online?

Aura has a website and a smartphone app where customers can buy online and pick up orders at the shop, get app-exclusive deals, and earn rewards points as part of its loyalty program.

“We have a dedicated online kiosk pickup, so if you don’t want to wait in line, you’ll be able to jump straight ahead," Corey said.

“The app is super cool," Moretti said. “It’s like Dunkin or any other app — you can manage it at your own convenience.”

When is Aura open?

The shop is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. Customers have to be 21 or older to get in and have a valid ID.

