Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for May 5-11

Canton Repository
·1 min read

AULTMAN HOSPITAL

May 5, 2024

Lindsay and Joseph Battershell of Canton, girl

Peyton and Gavin Birone of Louisville, boy

Alicia Bosnakovic and Joshua Lafleur of Uniontown, boy

May 6, 2024

Kayla and Karim Carter II of Canton, girl

Jessica and Matthew Ledford of Canton, boy

May 7, 2024

Trisha and Brannon Jett I of Louisville, boy

Skyler Albrecht and Matthew McCallister of North Canton, girl

Allison Parrish and Kyrel Keller of Alliance, boy

Hannah and Vincent Rollo of Canton, boy

May 8, 2024

Kaitlin Pfalzgraf and Randall Bigler of Louisville, boy

Alexis McElroy and Daniel Gatian Jr. of Massillon, boy

May 9, 2024

Lena Marlatt and Anthony Tucker II of Louisville, girl

Alexandra and Cameron DeMarsh of Massillon, boy

Siara Better and Antoin Jones of Canton, girl

May 10, 2024

Brittany and Derik Swinderman of Canal Fulton, girl

Faith Waller and Nequaji Dorsey of Canton, girl

Keysha and Steven Bialota of Canton, boy

May 11, 2024

Lexus Davis of Canton, girl

Marsie Penso and Brandon Baxter of Canton, girl

CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY HOSPITAL

May 5, 2024

Paris Riggins and Ramond Abdullah Robinson of Magnolia, boy

Shannon and George Williams of Canton, boy

May 7, 2024

Meghan Vincent and Zachary Mott of Canton, boy

Melanie and Anthony Ruess of Canton, boy

May 8, 2024

Taraessa Brenner and Michael McVey of Canton, boy

Kourtni Yeager and Lamarr Williams of Canton, boy

May 11, 2024

Danielle and Gerald Brown III of East Canton, girl

Donna and Andrew Leaman of Louisville, boy

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for May 5-11