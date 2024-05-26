Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for May 5-11
AULTMAN HOSPITAL
May 5, 2024
Lindsay and Joseph Battershell of Canton, girl
Peyton and Gavin Birone of Louisville, boy
Alicia Bosnakovic and Joshua Lafleur of Uniontown, boy
May 6, 2024
Kayla and Karim Carter II of Canton, girl
Jessica and Matthew Ledford of Canton, boy
May 7, 2024
Trisha and Brannon Jett I of Louisville, boy
Skyler Albrecht and Matthew McCallister of North Canton, girl
Allison Parrish and Kyrel Keller of Alliance, boy
Hannah and Vincent Rollo of Canton, boy
May 8, 2024
Kaitlin Pfalzgraf and Randall Bigler of Louisville, boy
Alexis McElroy and Daniel Gatian Jr. of Massillon, boy
May 9, 2024
Lena Marlatt and Anthony Tucker II of Louisville, girl
Alexandra and Cameron DeMarsh of Massillon, boy
Siara Better and Antoin Jones of Canton, girl
May 10, 2024
Brittany and Derik Swinderman of Canal Fulton, girl
Faith Waller and Nequaji Dorsey of Canton, girl
Keysha and Steven Bialota of Canton, boy
May 11, 2024
Lexus Davis of Canton, girl
Marsie Penso and Brandon Baxter of Canton, girl
CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY HOSPITAL
May 5, 2024
Paris Riggins and Ramond Abdullah Robinson of Magnolia, boy
Shannon and George Williams of Canton, boy
May 7, 2024
Meghan Vincent and Zachary Mott of Canton, boy
Melanie and Anthony Ruess of Canton, boy
May 8, 2024
Taraessa Brenner and Michael McVey of Canton, boy
Kourtni Yeager and Lamarr Williams of Canton, boy
May 11, 2024
Danielle and Gerald Brown III of East Canton, girl
Donna and Andrew Leaman of Louisville, boy
