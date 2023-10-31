Audemars Piguet Is Opening a Penthouse for Shopping in Miami Beach

Back in 2018, Audemars Piguet first announced its new retail concept with a 2,700-square-foot space in Hong Kong’s central district. Aptly named “AP House,” the residence was designed to feel like a luxury apartment, inviting guests to indulge and connect and (maybe) do a little shopping too. Since then, the Swiss watchmaker has gone on to open 15 more outposts around the globe in cities including Bangkok, Barcelona, Hong Kong, London, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York City, Shanghai, St. Barth’s, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, and Zurich. Now, Audemars Piguet has set its sights on launching its 16th AP House at Eighteen Sunset on Miami Beach at the beginning of 2024.

Sunset Harbour is one of the most popular neighborhoods on Miami Beach, known for its prime location on the bay side and its luxury retail experiences. Early next year, the area will welcome the next AP House. Located on the top floor of the five-story Eighteen Sunset, a luxury mixed-use development by Deco Capital Group, this whopping 11,841 square-foot space will fully embody the spirit of South Beach and mark one of the largest experiential concepts yet for the brand. Guests will enter Audemars Piguet’s exclusive lobby on the ground floor and from there, take an elevator to the AP House on the top floor. Here, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and wrap-around balconies (complete with a pool), guests can take in the view of both Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami while luxuriating in the full AP experience.

More from Robb Report

View of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami from the new AP House on Miami Beach

“The influx of best-in-class businesses and high net-worth residents in Miami and Miami Beach has created a burst of demand for premium brand experiences,” said Bradley Colmer, founder of Deco Capital. “Audemars Piguet’s arrival, in its most exclusive form, signifies Miami Beach’s evolution as a first-rate international destination and home for global luxury, brimming with five-star offerings.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The all-new Miami outpost will be Audemars Piguet’s third location in the United States alongside one in New York City’s Meatpacking District that opened in the spring of 2022 and, most recently, one high above Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles that opened in September. Completion of Miami’s first AP House is slated for early 2024—stay tuned for the official opening date.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.