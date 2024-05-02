Attention teachers and nurses! Applebee's is offering you free food right now as a thanks.

Nurses and teachers are two professions everyone can agree do not get enough appreciation for the work that they do. From dealing with fussy doctors and patients to troublemaking students and parents, a day or week of designated appreciation doesn't seem like nearly enough.

That being said, it certainly doesn't hurt. Both National Nurses Week and National Teacher Appreciation Week coincide starting the week of May 6, until Friday, May 10 and Sunday, May 12 respectively.

To show their appreciation, select Applebee's locations in Massachusetts will be offering a free appetizer from now until Sunday, May 13, according to a press release.

Applebee's is offering free appetizers to teachers and nurses through Sunday, May 13, 2024.

How do I get my free food at Applebee's?

Anyone in either of these two professions just needs to show a valid work badge when they ask about the offer. They will be given a free appetizer with the purchase of an entree. This $12 value is only for dine-in patrons.

Where's this being offered?

This is available at the 20 Applebee's restaurants operated by Flynn Group. Luckily, these locations are scattered across Massachusetts, so the odds are good there's one in your area. Participating locations are:

Auburn

Chicopee

Dorchester

Fall River

Greenfield

Hadley

Hudson

Milford

Millbury

North Attleboro

North Dartmouth

Pittsfield

Quincy

Raynham

Seekonk

Springfield

Sturbridge

Walpole

Westfield

Worcester

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Applebee's giving a free app to teachers and nurses. How to get it.