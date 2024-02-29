Attention: IHOP's Girl Scout Thin Mints Pancake Has Landed

And it comes with a creamy cheesecake mousse.

It’s hard to believe we’re just a day away from the first of March, but the third month of the year does have some of our favorite days. For starters, there’s St. Patrick’s Day, which is our annual excuse to eat our body weight in corned beef, and the middle of March has that first day of spring and start of daylight savings time combo. And the start of a new month also means that it’s time for IHOP to serve up another limited-edition Pancake of the Month.



The California-based pancake chain started its Pancake of the Month promotion in February with the Valentine’s Day-inspired chocolate strawberry pancakes, and March is starting off strong with the debut of Girl Scout Thin Mints pancakes. These green buttermilk pancakes are not only influenced by the iconic Girl Scout cookie, but they’re also topped with cheesecake mousse and actual Thin Mints cookie pieces.



Calling them the Pancake of the Month isn’t just a clever name: these will only be available from Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 31. The Girl Scout Thin Mints pancakes can also be ordered as a full stack of four pancakes, as a side with another menu item, or as part of a pancake combo.

“IHOP is the leader in breakfast, and this program demonstrates our continued efforts and commitment to innovation by providing guests with new ways to try classic favorites and menu trends,” IHOP’s head chef and vice president of culinary, Arthur Carl, said in a statement.

“With Pancake of the Month, our culinary team got creative in the kitchen and developed a lineup of new flavors that brings IHOP’s world-famous pancakes to guests in a fresh way. We had a lot of fun creating the Pancake of the Month flavors and think our guests are going to love trying the new stacks each month.”

IHOP regulars (or even first-timers) can also take part in a year-long Pancake of the Month challenge through the restaurant’s International Bank of Pancakes loyalty program. Guests who order the Pancake of the Month two or more times during a calendar month will receive 10 PanCoins, and anyone who has the Pancake of the Month every month through the end of the year will earn 100 bonus PanCoins. Those 100 PanCoins — which IHOP describes as “a crypto pancake” — can be redeemed for 33 short stacks of pancakes, 20 full stacks, or 12 kids’ meals.

Earlier this week, Lay’s and IHOP released a surprising collaboration, the limited-edition Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity potato chips, based on the longtime IHOP menu item. The chips, which are only available at Walmart, have divided opinion. Some early taste testers liked the combination of sweet strawberries and savory bacon, while others just said they flat-out “hated” every bite.



They could always take that partnership in the other direction, with a stack of potato chip flavored pancakes. Hey IHOP, let us know if you want to use this idea in April!

