Attention All Disney Fans We Found the *Cutest* Hydration Accessory for Your Next Park Trip



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.



Calling all Disney lovers! The weather is finally heating up which can only mean one thing: it’s time to hit the parks. While you can always go to your favorite Disney theme park no matter the time of year, it’s during the spring and summer seasons that most of the fun-in-the-sun activities take place, like the Season of the Force at Disneyland park that’s coming up next month or the famous Food & Wine Festival at Epcot that’ll hopefully take place in July. Either way, there’s lots of things taking place in the warm weather season that park goers are going to need to be prepared for, like comfy shoes you can walk and stand in all day, cute sweat-wicking clothes for those super hot days, and of course, the proper hydration tools. And we just found the absolute cutest accessory every park goer is gonna want to have for their next visit.

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals



Corkcicle just brought back its Disney Mickey Mouse Sling and this time in a chic holographic silver shade. The crossbody bag is the perfect addition for any beach day, long walk outside, or of course a trip to your favorite Disney park. The small bag has a cinched pocket to hold your favorite canteen. It also has a spacious zippered compartment that features the iconic Mickey ears at the top and can hold your phones, keys, wallet, wristbands, and more. The thick black strap is adjustable so you can carry it comfortably while being hands-free.

Corkcicle’s Disney Water Bottle Sling Is Back in Stock — Get it Before It’s Gone

Disney Mickey Mouse Sling

$70

Buy Now



While it is intended for Corkcicle’s canteen’s this water carrier can hold any size water bottle that ranges from 16 to 40 ounces. So for those that love to carry those super clunky tumbler’s (IYKYK what I’m talking about) then this is a must for you so you can actually be functional while moving throughout your day.



One shopper said, “This is what dreams are made of,” when talking about the crossbody. “I love this bag! It is great for a park day trip or just out and about,” the continued. ‘I am able to get my keys, wallet, chapstick, and a sanitizer in the zip and a good sized drink in the beverage compartment.”



Another shopper simply called it magical. “This sling bag is awesome. The strap is comfortable and very customizable,” they said in a review. “The bottle pouch fits my largest bottle perfectly. The other pockets are large enough for all my other needs. It will be perfect for walking down Main Street USA!”



The Disney Mickey Mouse Sling originally comes in two colors, black and prismatic, although the black is already sold out. Get your hands on one today for your next Disney adventure before it’s too late.

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.