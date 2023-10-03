Atlein RTW Spring 2024

Antonin Tron’s continuous effort to rebuild the brand is paying off.

“As a dress brand, Atlein has been getting a lot of requests from affluent private clients in Paris and celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Kylie Minogue. It made me think about glamor. So I dipped into old Hollywood glamor. There is also this idea of dressing and undressing, and how do you deal with this idea of hyper-femininity today,” said the designer backstage.

His answer? The introduction of chiffon and stretchy lace to his “streamlined and easy” spring 2024 lineup. Its signature ruched dresses and vegan suede jackets are now paired with lace bodysuits, pedal pushers, and bright numbers in pleated fabric.

Tron believes that the pieces are made for daily life as well. Put a bar under the sheer top with a pair of jeans, that’s office attire for the Atlein women.

Eventually, the designer said he would want to turn Atlein into a fully-fledged brand again.

“We are rebuilding and it’s doing well now. Stores are asking us to refill the stocks and everything. But we are taking our time. I don’t want to rush. This is a lifetime project. I am 39 this year. Azzedine Alaïa started when he was 40. I already have a headstart,” he added.

