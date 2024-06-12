Atlanta nonprofit starts summer child hunger initiative

An Atlanta nonprofit is starting its summer program to fight childhood hunger through a meal-packing challenge.

HOPE Atlanta’s summer food drive comes as school in Georgia ends for the summer.

The nonprofit said to combat that challenge, they’re working to serve 3,600 hot meals and distribute 3,000 snack packs to families in need this summer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

HOPE Atlanta said in a statement that 1.5 million people are food insecure in Georgia, and more than 335,000 of those are children.

“It’s a heartbreaking reality, and the number of families struggling to put food on the table is increasing with pandemic-era funding expiring and changes to SNAP eligibility requirements,” the organization said.

TRENDING STORIES:

As part of the effort to feed those in need during the summer, the credit union and nonprofit are working together to prepare meals for the hungry.

Starting Wednesday at 11 a.m., volunteers from Georgia’s Own Credit Union and HOPE Atlanta will be serving hot lunches to dozens of women and children while building snack packs to go out to members of the community.

The event will be held until noon at the HOPE Atlanta Women’s Community Kitchen on Ponce De Leon Avenue.

The snack packs will include non-perishable entrees, cereal bars, fruit squeezes and other food items. To honor Georgia’s Own Credit Union’s 90th anniversary, the volunteers will pack 90 snack packs.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: