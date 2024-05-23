Atlanta has been named the No. 1 place to visit in the summer

Whether it’s taking a stroll through Piedmont Park or watching the whale sharks at the Georgia Aquarium, there is a lot to do in the Atlanta area.

According to a new study by WalletHub, Atlanta is the No. 1 place to visit in the summer.

“Around 82% of Americans plan to travel this summer, and 42% expect to take more than one trip,” it said. “The Atlanta metro area is the best summer travel destination, in part because the cheapest flights from major cities don’t require any connections and can cost as little as $278.”

Washington, DC, Orlando, Honolulu, and Tampa rounded out the top five destinations on WalletHub’s list.

“Atlanta has a lot of diversity when it comes to attractions. The city also ranks very well when it comes to the prevalence of amusement parks, shopping centers, ice cream shops, and swimming pools, so there are plenty of places to have fun and cool off,” WalletHub said.

The study comes as people are gearing up for the Memorial Day holiday. The holiday weekend is expected to set two travel records in Atlanta starting Thursday.

AAA reports road trips are expected to set a record with about 38 million traveling by car.

If you’re flying somewhere, TSA says to get to the airport early.

“If you’re trying to get through TSA, just make sure that you double check your bags and make sure you don’t have any large liquids, any large toothpaste. And make sure you listen, and we’ll get you right through the day,” TSA officer Briana Anderson said.

