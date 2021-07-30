At 74, Arnold Schwarzenegger makes lifting hundreds of pounds look easy: ‘I did it!”

He may be 74, but the Terminator can still lift like a beast. (Credit: Instagram)

Leave it to Arnold Schwarzenegger to show us what today’s 74 can look like!

To ring in his 74th birthday, the Terminator himself decided to test his limits by lifting what looks in an Instagram video like five 45-pound weights (which would typically weigh upwards of 350 pounds).

“I did it!” Schwarzenegger, who in the last several years has been practicing a vegan diet and even executive produced the vegan-athlete documentary The Game Changers, said proudly in the video, shared by his son Patrick.

“Happy birthday pops,” Patrick wrote in the caption. “Can’t believe you became a grandpa this past year. Cant’t wait to see what happens this year!”

“Also,” the caption continued, “I have no idea how you’re 74 today and still pulling this weight. I truly hope I’m half as strong physically and mentally when I’m your age.”

Other members of his family joined in the fun to celebrate the big 7-4.

“OPA!!” wrote his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, who recently wed Chris Pratt, teasing, “Also why is the hitting of the chest necessary?”

In any event, we’ll have what he’s having.

