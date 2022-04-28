This compact Asus laptop punches well above its weight — and it's just $150 at Amazon
Though mileage may vary, generally speaking, computers last (at optimal performance) about five years. That means that for many of us — let's do the math; um...roughly one fifth of us — 2022 is laptop-replacement year. Or maybe you're not shopping for yourself; maybe you've got a loved one who you've been wanting to surprise on their birthday with a new unit, or a just-about-to-graduate kid whom you'd like to send off to college with one. Maybe you've already thought about this and somehow missed out on the Black Friday and day-after-Christmas and Presidents' Day sales. Tsk, tsk, we say.
But we've got some very good news: Amazon's offering the ASUS L210 for just $150, down from $250. It's super super slim with a 11.6” screen and a ton of features. Like what? Here's what: an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4 gigs of RAM, 64 gigs of hard-drive storage (not terribly large, of course, but way more than enough for everyday use), a touch-activated NumberPad for at-your-fingertips math-intensive work and, of course, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability. Best of all for some of you: This baby weighs in at just 2.31 lbs, perfect for toting to the office, around campus or on errands, not to mention bringing along on your next vacay.
At this price and with so much convenience, no wonder the L210 has got a lot of five-star admirers at Amazon. "I really liked this little machine, and for the price, in my opinion it's a steal," said one of them. "It is like 20% faster than my mini PC, which sports an Intel Celeron N3450 Quad-core.... I would buy it again."
"It's fantastic, said another. "This isn't a high performance gaming laptop (or really any kind of gaming laptop) and it would be difficult to do precise graphic design work. However, for internet access and word processing and all of your everyday computer uses, it's one of the best you can get."
A third provided this assessment: "Super compact, awesome battery life, handles Win 10 and basic productivity apps no problem." They continued: "If you loved the portability and battery life with your Chromebook but missed some features of Windows, this is perfect.... It runs spreadsheets, word processors and anti-virus software with no issues. Video streaming, web surfing, email, Roblox with kids, no problem. Goes all day without a charge. Smaller than an 8" x11" sheet of paper."
It really is the perfect computer for the right person. Grab one now...while supplies last.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
