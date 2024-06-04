ASU Alumni Spotlight: Mary Bell Crawford-James

ALBANY — Mary Crawford-James (Class of ’51) graduated from Albany State College, now Albany State University, with a Bachelor of Science. Crawford-James not only attended and graduated ASC, she spent her career working on the campus as an administrative assistant to Presidents Thomas Miller Jenkins, Charles L. Hayes and Billy C. Black.

While earning her degree at ASC, Crawford-James was initiated into the Gamma Sigma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., in November 1949. She is one of the oldest living members of the chapter, celebrating 75 years of membership in the sorority this year.

She also has served as president of the local graduate chapter, Delta Eta Omega, and in many other capacities on the regional level as a cluster coordinator in the sorority. She proudly continues to serve in the local community and sorority.

Crawford-James recently answered some pertinent questions as she took her place in the ASU Alumni Spotlight:

Q: You are celebrating 75 years of membership in the Gamma Sigma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Why is this celebration significant to you?

Crawford-James: Reflecting on 75 years is such a blessing, and I am proud that I have been active with the sorority for nearly that long as well. During the brief time that I worked in New York City, I still participated in activities as a general member because I valued our mission, friendships, and the support of my sisters.

From “babyhood” to now, throughout all seasons of life, I know that I have sisters for a lifetime. To this day I remain an active member committed to the goal of providing similar experiences and support to others.

Q: What has been the most significant experience that you have received throughout your membership that has made an impact on your life?

Crawford-James: Participating in actives that uplift our youths has been the most impactful experiences throughout my membership. Providing young individuals with opportunities to help develop themselves, and even working with their families to support this, are the most cherished times I recall. It is also some of the most significant moments because our future is only as bright as the youths that we cultivate today.

Q: How did ASU prepare you to succeed in your personal and professional life?

Crawford-James: I was very fortunate to have the skills that can only be granted by the nurturing environment of Albany State University. I was prepared beyond my time to succeed within my field.

After I graduated, I worked at the college for about four years until I got married and moved to New York City. Being equipped with the skills to even work at a place like New York University speaks a lot about ASU and the opportunities that it affords.

Q: What advice would you give to current and future ASU students?

Crawford-James: Overall, I advise individuals to not just join an organization for the name. Remember that you must be prepared to contribute and be committed. Join an organization that has a deep meaning to you and represents what you believe in so that you are proud to represent them. I am very pleased with myself that it has been 75 years as an active member, and not just 75 years with my name on the roll.

For undergraduates, look very carefully at what you are getting yourself into and make sure it is something that you need. Too often you miss out on great opportunities and end up in bad situations because of poor planning.