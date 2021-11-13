Astroworld victim's dad speaks out as more lawsuits pour in over concert casualty event: 'It was like a horrifying movie'

The father of Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old who was critically injured at the Astroworld Festival, says the scene of the crowd surge was 'like a horrifying movie.' (Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage)

The father of Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old who is currently on life support after being trampled at last weekend's Astroworld Festival, said the scene was like "a horrifying movie." Now, nine people have died as a result of injuries sustained at the Travis Scott concert the Friday before last.

Treston Blount brought his son to the concert and placed his son on his shoulders before the festivities began. Blount told ABC13 in Texas that he made sure to keep himself and his son toward the back of the massive crowd because he thought it would be more low-key. However, when Scott got onstage, the crowds of people began to push.

Treston soon fell unconscious, and Ezra landed on the ground. When Treston regained consciousness, he couldn't find his son. Rushing from medic tents to area hospitals in search of his son, he soon filed a police report. Eventually, a police officer sent him a message along with a photograph of his son, who was critically injured.

"Just to see him in that condition," Blount told ABC13. "I just wasn't ready for that."

Upon arriving at the hospital where he son was being cared for, Blount said he "could tell that he was damaged." Now, he's devastated.

"I'm not ready to lose my boy at all. We still got a bunch of living to do... that's my boy," said Blount.

In an update on the Blount family's GoFundMe page on Friday, Treston asked followers to "please keep hope alive and never stop praying."

Now, the Blount family's lawsuit one of 98 civil suits filed in connection to the tragedy by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump against Travis Scott, Live Nation Entertainment, Scoremore Mgmt and more. Significant criticism comes from the allegations that the event organizers failed to stop the performance until over 40 minutes after city officials said the 'mass casualty event' had begun.

Additional lawsuits are accusing Scott of “encouragement of violence,” and the organizers of allowing Scott to continue rapping despite ambulances arriving to treat concert-goers who had “suffered serious obvious injury.”

A lawsuit filed by Manuel Souza, who said he was injured, claimed that festival organizers blatantly ignored warning signs that the event may not be safe even before performances had begun, Buzzfeed reported. He claimed concert-goers “breached a security gate around the park, stampeded into the premises, and trampled over one another.”

As investigators search for causes of the mayhem, there have been a variety of incidents reported, including some mixed reporting over what happened at the concert. Last week, TMZ.com reported that Houston police Chief Troy Finner stated one person had been injected with something via needle during the concert. However, Slate confirmed that there was no toxicology report verifying the claim.

Last week, Scott himself spoke out on social media about the tragic event, declaring that he was "honestly just devastated. I could never imagine anything like this."

"I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night," Scott said to the camera in a series of Instagram Stories. "We're actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time. My fans really mean the world to me, and I always just want to leave them with a positive experience, and anytime I can make out anything that's going on — stop the show and help them get the help they need... I just could never imagine the severity of the situation."

Scott continued, saying he has "been working closely with everyone just to get to the bottom of this," and expressing gratitude to his hometown and its police and fire departments. "If you have any information, please contact the local authorities."