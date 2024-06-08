Astoria and Warrenton gain status as accessible tourist destinations

Astoria and Warrenton have been approved for destination verified status by Wheel the World, a San Francisco-based travel agency that helps connect people with disabilities to accessible travel experiences.

The North Coast cities join several in Oregon with the designation, including Newport, Lincoln City, Yachats, Depoe Bay, Waldport, Florence, Coos Bay, North Bend and Charleston.

Iredale

The Peter Iredale shipwreck at Fort Stevens State Park is considered one of the locations on the North Coast accessible to travelers with disabilities.

The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce was introduced to Wheel the World in 2022 during a summit. Soon after, a number of coastal towns and cities came together to apply for a state grant to partner with the travel agency.

“The grant was awarded in late January 2023, and we got $35,000 for the accessibility assessments. And that also includes the training academy and the listings on our website, as well as a video that they put together,” Regina Willkie, the chamber’s marketing manager, said.

Wheel the World sends mappers to verify the accessibility of transportation, restaurants, hotels, activities and attractions.

Some of the factors taken into account include parking, building access, public restrooms and elevators. The goal is to prevent unwanted surprises for visitors.

“In a nutshell, we are an expert accessible travel solution that helps both travelers with accessibility needs to find and book accessible trips, and we help destinations to become more accessible and to be ready to welcome those travelers with accessibility needs,” Camilo Navarro, Wheel the World’s chief operating officer and co-founder, said.

The chamber and the Lower Columbia Tourism Committee have been working toward gaining destination verified status as part of their goal to be a more accessible community for tourists and residents.

“We look at different programs and trends and industries and make sure that we’re aware of and participating in things that make sense for our communities,” Willkie said. “We have an older population out here, so we know that this is something that’s helpful to people who live here, as well.”