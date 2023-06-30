Aston Martin Is Making 4 EVs—and They’re Entirely New Models

Aston Martin’s EV plans are starting to take shape.

The storied British marque is developing four EVs for the market, none of which are based on pre-existing models, according to Automotive News Europe. The report comes just days after the Gaydon-based company announced it had reached a long-term agreement to share technology with EV maker Lucid.

News of the quartet of EVs comes directly from Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll. During a media briefing about the Lucid deal, he said all four models will be in addition to the automaker’s current range. Stroll did not go into any further detail, but the newspaper notes the design sketch (seen above) that accompanied the announcement suggests one of the all-new vehicles will be a coupe-style SUV.

One of Aston Martin’s first EV may be a coupé-style SUV

All of Aston Martin’s upcoming EVs—whether they be sports cars, grand tourers, SUVs, or even hypercars—will be built on a new modular BEV platform the company is currently developing. The architecture will be built around a drive unit sourced directly from Lucid, makers of the 500-mile-range Air. The drive unit will include electric motors, transmissions and battery modules and will be built at Lucid’s factory in Arizona. Aston Martin has used power plants sourced from Mercedes-AMG in its ICE cars for years now.

“Lucid represented far and away the best existing mature technology with the highest level of horsepower and smallest battery height,” Stroll was quoted as saying.

Lucid Air

Battery-powered Aston Martins won’t just be Lucid EVs with different bodies though. Stroll said his company plans to put up to four electric motors in its EVs. Lucid’s most potent model, the Air Sapphire, has three motors and generates 1,200 hp, which is powerful enough to push the sleek sedan from zero to 60 mph in under two seconds and to a top speed of 200 mph. Aston Martin may be able to improve upon those figures by adding an extra motor.

Fortunately, we shouldn’t have to wait much longer for more information. Earlier this year, Aston Martin announced that its first EV would arrive in 2025. The company has also said its long-term objective is for its core lineup to be fully electrified by 2030.

