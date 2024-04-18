Assateague's Spring Pollinator Festival will be abuzz with big fun. Find out all about it.

Native plants such as Milkweed provide sources of pollen and nectar for pollinators like butterflies.

What's all the buzz about?

Uncover the answer to that question and much more at this year's Spring Pollinator Festival.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming festival celebrating Earth's favorite winged pollinators.

When and where is the Spring Pollinator Festival?

The 2024 Spring Pollinator Festival is set to take place Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Assateague State Park, located at 7307 Stephen Decatur Highway in Berlin.

The festival, celebrating all things pollinators, is free to attend. The event will be located at the park's marina on the left side of Route 611, just before the Verrazano Bridge.

What activities are in store at the Spring Pollinator Festival?

Join friends and family in welcoming the spring season at the Spring Pollinator Festival, where attendees will get the chance to meet and learn from local vendors and assist in planting native wildflower seeds.

Get to know the planet's pollinators through an array of activities in store for this year's family-friendly festival, including gardening, crafts, games, raffles, face painting, educational displays and more.

What's the weather forecast?

According to The Weather Channel's 10-day weather forecast, Spring Pollinator Festival attendees can expect cloudy skies on Sunday, with occasional rain showers in the evening. Temperatures will reach a high of 60 degrees and low of about 47.

A bee makes its home on a Holy Basil plant in the garden at Habanera Farm in Tyaskin

If you go:

WHAT: Spring Pollinator Festival

WHERE: Assateague State Park

WHEN: Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COST: Free

