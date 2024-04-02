Asparagus carbonara recipe

The creaminess of carbonara comes naturally from the emulsion of eggs, pecorino and pasta water. This is a healthier twist, with added asparagus. If you can’t find guanciale, smoked pancetta will work almost as well. Just add a bit more black pepper.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Four

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, garlic, cheese and pepper. Set aside.

Bring a large pan of heavily salted water up to the boil. Add the spaghetti, stir, and cook until al dente (one minute less than the packet instructions).

While the pasta is cooking, place the guanciale in a cold frying pan and bring up to heat over a medium-high heat. You don’t need to add any extra oil – enough fat will render out of the guanciale because you started with a cold pan. Cook until the edges just start to go crispy, about four or five minutes.

Add the asparagus to the crispy guanciale and fry in the fat until softened and nicely charred. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Drain the pasta, reserving a cupful of the cooking water, and then tip the pasta into the asparagus-guanciale frying pan.

Still off the heat, pour in the egg mixture and toss thoroughly for a couple of minutes, adding the reserved pasta water, little by little, if things get too sticky, until the sauce becomes glossy and creamy and coats the spaghetti. The heat of the pasta will cook the eggs.