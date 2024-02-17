'Asleep on a cloud': These plush cooling pillows are just over $11 apiece at Amazon, their lowest price ever
Save $85 on the Coszinoor Bed Pillows at Amazon and get the best night's sleep for cheap
Not to brag, but we think we might have hit the pillow jackpot with this plush pair from Cozsinoor — and if the last time you bought yourself new pillows was years ago, you're due for an upgrade. According to the Sleep Foundation, bed pillows should be replaced every year or so, but that can get expensive. So we sit up and take notice when there's an Amazon deal like this — two top-rated Cozsinoor queen pillows with stellar reviews for just over $11 each, nearly 80% off (yes, we said nearly 80% off!) with the on-page coupon. You'll thank us in the morning when your neck is knot-free, your back is loose and you feel well-rested.
A fresh new pair of pillows for just over $11 apiece! Firm yet soft, they offer just the right support, fans say, and they'll stay cool through the night.
Why is this a good deal?
Finding pillows that are soft and comfortable yet supportive is priceless, but when they're on mega sale? Even better! With the on-page coupon, these pillows cost just over $11 apiece, the lowest price we've ever seen. Similar pillow sets from big brands like Serta will set you back close to $40 or more. These are discounted $85 which is a rare deal for these pillows. So if you're looking to upgrade your sleep, we suggest grabbing them now.
Why do I need this?
The dream is to fall asleep as soon as your head hits the bed. A good pillow makes that possible, and fans say this Cozsinoor is the one you want. (It basically has the words "cozy" and "snore" right there in the name.) If you sleep hot, this will keep you comfortable, fans report. It's a plush-down alternative (100% polyester) encased in a soft, breathable sateen cover. Back, side and stomach sleepers — including neck pain sufferers — have plenty of positive things to say about these pillows.
What reviewers say
Cozsinoor got the balance right on this versatile pillow, according to fans.
"I need a pillow with a pretty particular size due to back issues and this one fits the bill perfectly" wrote a five-star fan. "I also like that it came in a 2-pack as I sleep with a pillow between my legs and this is by far the most comfortable pillow I have ever used for that purpose."
"These really are as great as the reviews say," raved this reviewer. "Just ordered a second set for the guest bedroom. Great for side or back sleepers. Great pillow in my opinion."
What neck pain?
It can be tricky to find the perfect pillow when you have neck issues, but many of the five-star reviews come from people who say the Cozsinoor pillow has helped.
"Love these!" one grateful fan reported. "Absolutely the most comfortable pillows I've ever owned. Firm but not hard. No more headaches or neck pain."
"Asleep on a cloud!" gushed another. "Nice and soft ... worth buying!"
"Definitely hotel quality," wrote a final fan. "Only suggestion I would make is to have care instructions included as far as washing and drying them." (Psst: According to the product listing, you'll want to wash at 30°C/86°F and tumble dry on low.)
Whether you sleep on your back, stomach or side, this pillow is made for you.
You'll also want fresh coverings for your new favorite pillows, and Amazon shoppers love these Bedsure Satin Pillowcases:
These pillowcases elevate the look of your bed and you — the silky material helps prevent your hair from frizzing and your skin from creasing.
"These are great! I feel like a princess sleeping on them," raved one of over 3,000 five-star reviewers.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
