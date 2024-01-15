'Asleep on a cloud!' These plush cooling pillows are just $12 apiece, their lowest price ever

Not to brag, but we think we might have hit the pillow jackpot with this plush pair from Cozsinoor — and if the last time you bought yourself new pillows was years ago, you're due for an upgrade. According to the Sleep Foundation, we should replace our bed pillows every year or so, but that can get expensive. So we take notice when there's a deal like this one — two top-rated Cozsinoor queen pillows with stellar reviews for $12 each, nearly 80% off (yes, we said nearly 80% off!) with the on-page coupon. You'll thank us in the morning when your neck is knot-free, your back is loose and you feel well-rested.

Why is this a good deal?

Finding pillows that are soft and comfortable yet supportive is priceless, but when they're on mega sale? Even better! With the on-page coupon, these pillows cost just $12 apiece, the lowest price we've ever seen. Similar pillow sets from big brands like Serta will set you back $55 or more, and other highly rated 2-packs are going for $80 right now. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these pillows, so if you're looking to upgrade your sleep for the new year, we suggest grabbing them now.

Why do I need this?

The dream is to fall asleep as soon as your head hits the bed. A good pillow makes that possible, and nearly 12,000 five-star fans say this Cozsinoor is the one you want. (It basically has the words "cozy" and "snore" right there in the name.) If you sleep hot, this will keep you comfortable, fans report. It's a plush down alternative (100% polyester) encased in a soft, breathable sateen cover. Back, side and stomach sleepers — including neck pain sufferers — have plenty of positive things to say about these pillows.

Get these plush pillows on mega sale for just $12 a pop at Amazon. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Cozsinoor got the balance right on this versatile pillow, according to fans.

"Holds its shape after sleeping!" wrote a five-star fan. "I purchased two of these pillows for my son's bed. Most pillows go flat after just a few uses, but not these. These are excellent quality through and through! Very soft but firm enough to hold up night after night. I am so pleased with these pillows that I will be purchasing more. A great product for a great price."

"Asleep on a cloud!" gushed another. "Nice and soft ... worth buying!"

What neck pain?

It can be tricky to find the perfect pillow when you have neck issues, but many of the five-star reviews come from people who say the Cozsinoor pillow has helped.

"Very comfortable! I have a bad neck and can't use just any pillow," one grateful fan reported. "I have been searching for a pillow that offers good support but also feels soft and comfortable. ... That's not as easy to accomplish as you might think. This pillow provides support but also cradles my neck with the comfort I require."

"Definitely hotel quality," wrote a final fan. "Only suggestion I would make is to have care instructions included as far as washing and drying them." (Psst: According to the product listing, you'll want to wash at 30°C/86°F and tumble dry on low.)

You'll also want fresh coverings for your new favorite pillows, and Amazon shoppers love these Bedsure Satin Pillowcases:

Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, 2-Pack $10 These No. 1 bestsellers elevate the look of your bed and you — the silky material helps prevent your hair from frizzing and your skin from creasing. $10 at Amazon

